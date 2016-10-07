Expect to pay to park for weekend NHL games at T-Mobile Arena

Fans who plan to park to attend this weekend’s NHL preseason games involving the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena should be prepared to pay, according to arena officials.

What was free in the past when the Frozen Fury game was at the MGM Grand Garden will cost $20 for those who park at the garages at New York-New York and Monte Carlo and $30 to valet park at those properties.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, residents and non-residents alike will be forced to pay to park. Those arriving before 4 p.m. who have a valid Nevada driver’s license, can still park for free.

The fees also apply to anyone attending the Las Vegas NHL expansion team’s Fan Fest Saturday at Toshiba Plaza, which runs 2-7 p.m.