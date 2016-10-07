Posted Updated 

Expect to pay to park for weekend NHL games at T-Mobile Arena

Daniel Pray, left, and Michael Feeney explore seating options during an open house for prospective 2017 Vegas NHL hockey season ticket holders at T-Mobile Arena Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees cheer during a rally celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

T-Mobile Arena installs a NHL professional hockey rink on the venue’s event floor for the first time. Saturday, July 30, 2016. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureauu

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Fans who plan to park to attend this weekend’s NHL preseason games involving the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena should be prepared to pay, according to arena officials.

What was free in the past when the Frozen Fury game was at the MGM Grand Garden will cost $20 for those who park at the garages at New York-New York and Monte Carlo and $30 to valet park at those properties.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, residents and non-residents alike will be forced to pay to park. Those arriving before 4 p.m. who have a valid Nevada driver’s license, can still park for free.

The fees also apply to anyone attending the Las Vegas NHL expansion team’s Fan Fest Saturday at Toshiba Plaza, which runs 2-7 p.m.

 