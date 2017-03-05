Foley aims to make valley schools foundation of youth interest

Bill Foley has his own vision for youth hockey in Las Vegas.

It includes thousands of kids wearing Vegas Golden Knights jerseys and skating in rinks in Summerlin, Henderson, Centennial Hills and beyond. He sees Knights-affiliated teams traveling across North America to play in tournaments and teams flocking to Las Vegas to compete.

Foley, majority owner of the Golden Knights, wants it to happen quickly, but NHL executives familiar with grassroots hockey have some advice for him: Don’t rush it.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” said Kelly Cheeseman, chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Kings, who oversees the team’s youth hockey programs. “I would start small and build up and have something that’s going to last.”

Art Trottier, who runs the Anaheim Ducks’ youth and high school programs, suggested the Knights reach out to kids in all grade levels.

“It may be something as simple as ball hockey on a gym floor at an elementary school,” Trottier said. “But the more kids you expose to hockey, the more interest you’ll find, and the best way to do that is to get into the schools.”

Matt Shott, who administers the amateur program for the Arizona Coyotes, said making school appearances can’t be overstated.

“I’d hit the schools hard and use street hockey as a way to reach the kids,” he said. “And if you’re going to run your youth hockey program yourself, run everything the same so the kids and their parents become familiar with the way it works.”

According to Knights Vice President Murray Craven, the team plans to hire someone as a director of the team’s youth hockey program in the next few weeks. The team has had discussions with the Brooks family, which owns the Nevada Storm and Las Vegas Storm, about working together.

On Feb. 25, the Knights had their first youth hockey experience as 155 boys and girls ages 4 to 9 took part in a free clinic as part of a nationwide initiative promoted by USA Hockey.

“We don’t want to compete with anyone,” Foley said. “Our goal is to invest in the game and get kids playing hockey.

“We want to make use of our practice facility for youth hockey. We want to host tournaments. We’re going to look to build a two-sheet facility in Henderson in the next five years. But we are absolutely committed to growing the sport in the Las Vegas community and give kids a chance to experience a great sport.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.