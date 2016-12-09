Golden Knights add vice president of communications and content to staff

The Golden Knights added another member to its staff Friday.

Eric Tosi, who is currently with the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins, has been hired by the Golden Knights to serve as its vice president of communications and content, the team announced.

NEWS: We are proud to introduce Eric Tosi as Vice President of Communications & Content. Read More-> https://t.co/NtattFx334#BoldInGoldpic.twitter.com/prnQnBkTEb — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 9, 2016

“Eric is a respected and battle-tested communications professional as well as a writer and producer of award-winning content that engages fans,” Nehme E. Abouzeid, the Golden Knights’ Chief Marketing Officer, said in a release. “He will add to the already solid team we have put in place here in Las Vegas.”

As part of his role in Vegas, Tosi will serve as the team’s primary spokesperson.

Tosi will serve as the Golden Knights’ primary spokesperson. He had served in a similar role with @NHLBruins since 2007. #BoldInGold — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 9, 2016

Tosi joined the Bruins in 2007 and is in his 10th season with the team, most recently working as the director of communications and content. Before joining the Bruins, Tosi worked with Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls and the National Football League’s New York Jets.

Tosi will join the Golden Knights on Dec. 19.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.