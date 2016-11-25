Golden Knights can’t touch these guys

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee probably wasn’t spending a lot of time wondering if Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane would be available in the NHL Expansion Draft.

But he might have had his pro scouts watching Rick Nash the first couple of months if he thought veteran forward of the New York Rangers might be available to the Knights come June 20.

However, Nash is one of 66 players the NHL has deemed untouchable for the Knights. As first reported by Sportsnet.ca, the league — with the help of the NHL Players Association — has decided those players are exempt from being drafted because of no-move clauses in their contracts.

“I’m aware of the list,” Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday. “The list of no-move players is consistent with what our expectations were.”

Among the bigger names that the Knights won’t be allowed to draft are Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Montreal’s Carey Price, Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf, Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, Columbus’ Nick Foligno, Chicago’s Kane, Jonathan Toews, Cory Crawford and Duncan Keith, Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar, Dallas’ Jamie Benn and the New York Islanders’ John Tavares.

Four teams — Calgary, San Jose, St. Louis and Washington — have no players they are required to protect.

While Nash’s no-move clause keeps him off-limits thanks to some language in his original contract with Columbus, there are others not on the no-move list. One is Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, whose no-move clause expires June 15, two days prior to when the 30 teams must submit their protected lists. However, it’s unlikely the Bruins would leave Rask exposed.

According to Sportsnet, Ottawa forward Bobby Ryan might be available as his no-move was only to the minor leagues. Ryan is currently playing with a seven-year, $50.75 million deal with the Senators.

McCrimmon said the Knights’ hockey operations staff had an idea before the list was released as to who was available.

“It doesn’t change our approach as it pertains to scouting,” McCrimmon said. “Same for our mock drafts. We had a good handle on the information. But any information as it pertains to the expansion draft is important to us.”

The Knights’ next mock draft is scheduled for Dec. 11-12 at the team’s Summerlin office.

