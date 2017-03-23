Golden Knights, Cirque du Soleil enter into 3-year partnership

The Golden Knights announced Thursday they have entered into a three-year partnership deal with Cirque du Soleil that will include four “Cirque-themed” nights during the regular season at T-Mobile Arena.

NEWS: The Golden Knights and Cirque Du Soleil have signed a multi-year partnership. #BoldInGold



More: https://t.co/nTPTTG0ufvpic.twitter.com/I5VUteQWtq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 23, 2017

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Montreal-based company, which has seven permanent shows in Las Vegas, will have dasher board signage, LED ribbon-board exposure, a digital presence on the team’s website and mobile app.

“Cirque du Soleil is an iconic, worldwide entertainment brand & we are thrilled to partner with them in this capacity,” said Mike Mungiello, Knights’ Vice President of Global Partnerships.

“We are always looking for creative ways to enhance the overall fan experience at our home games. This partnership certainly helps advance that objective.”

During the four “Cirque Nights,” there will be intermission entertainment by select Cirque du Soleil performers as well as a variety of game presentation elements. The partnership begins with the Knights’ inaugural NHL season this fall.

We're pleased to announce our partnership with @GoldenKnights! We hope you're looking forward to what is to come just as much as we are! https://t.co/BPxB0fmzeb — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) March 23, 2017

