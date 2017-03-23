Golden Knights, Cirque du Soleil enter into three-year partnership

The Golden Knights announced Thursday they have entered into a three-year partnership deal with Cirque du Soleil that will include four “Cirque-themed” nights during the regular season at T-Mobile Arena.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Montreal-based company, which has seven permanent shows in Las Vegas, will have dasher board signage, LED ribbon-board exposure, a digital presence on the team’s website and mobile app.

During the four “Cirque Nights,” there will be intermission entertainment by select Cirque du Soleil performers as well as a variety of game presentation elements. The partnership begins with the Knights’ inaugural NHL season this fall.

