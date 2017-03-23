Posted 

Golden Knights, Cirque du Soleil enter into three-year partnership

8230438_web1_hkn-fanfest-oct09-16_100816jo_016_8230438.jpgBuy Photo
Las Vegas NHL franchise owner Bill Foley, center, and general manager George McPhee, right, talk on stage during the Vegas Hockey Fan Fest at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

8230438_web1_tmobile_8230438.jpg
The official name of Bill Foley's NHL team will be unveiled in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (@bookmarkdavis/Twitter)

8230438_web1_hkn-fanfest-oct09-16_100816jo_014_8230438.jpg
Las Vegas NHL franchise owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee greet fans during the Vegas Hockey Fan Fest at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By Steve Carp
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Golden Knights announced Thursday they have entered into a three-year partnership deal with Cirque du Soleil that will include four “Cirque-themed” nights during the regular season at T-Mobile Arena.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Montreal-based company, which has seven permanent shows in Las Vegas, will have dasher board signage, LED ribbon-board exposure, a digital presence on the team’s website and mobile app.

During the four “Cirque Nights,” there will be intermission entertainment by select Cirque du Soleil performers as well as a variety of game presentation elements. The partnership begins with the Knights’ inaugural NHL season this fall.

