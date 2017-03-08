Golden Knights’ GM George McPhee felt right at home at NHL meetings

There were no rule changes to vote on. No deals were consummated. But Golden Knights general manager George McPhee was sure glad to be in the room with the other 30 NHL general managers this week.

The three-day gathering wrapped up Wednesday in Boca Raton, Florida, with no recommendations to the owners on changing hockey.

“On a personal level, it was fun to be in there and be involved,” McPhee said Wednesday. “It’s very stimulating.”

The last time McPhee attended such a meeting was in 2014 when he was GM of the Washington Capitals. The one big difference he noticed this time was the lean toward analytics when discussing issues.

“It was interesting to get a fresh perspective on decisions the league makes are data-driven,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of information to support the discussions which to me is a good thing.”

There was discussions about offsides calls and coaches’ challenges on offsides and there was some continued discussion on streamlining goaltenders’ equipment, but no policy changes were suggested for the owners to vote on.

“I think everyone likes the current game,” McPhee said. “The future is to keep the game fast and competitive.”

McPhee found himself a popular figure at the meetings as his fellow general managers wanted to sit down with him and discuss possible trades involving the Knights.

“We didn’t do any deals but we had healthy discussions with five or six clubs,” McPhee said. “For us, there’s no need to rush. We’ll let the regular season play out, see how the playoffs go and as we get closer to the (June 21) expansion draft, look at some possible moves that could help our team.”

McPhee said the team is watching the current college hockey season which is entering the conference tournament phase this weekend. Some teams will be finishing up their year and may have players who are looking to sign with an NHL team as a free agent.

“We’ve watched a lot of kids and talked to kids all season long,” McPhee said. “We’ll approach some players and see if there’s a deal to be made. But we won’t say anything until we have their name on a contract.”

