Golden Knights had influence over tepid NHL trade deadline activity

Following Wednesday’s trade deadline, it was apparent which teams believed they were serious Stanley Cup contenders and which are pointing toward 2018.

It was also apparent the mere presence of the Golden Knights had an impact on the proceedings. No blockbuster trades resulted Wednesday as most teams are willing to wait until after the season to figure out who to worry about losing to the Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

Some moves were made with the June expansion draft in mind. Take Dallas, which sent defenseman Jordie Benn to Montreal in return for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fourth round pick in 2017. The Stars were worried the Golden Knights might take Benn and leave them with nothing. In getting Pateryn and a draft pick, GM Jim Nill has something tangible in return.

“With expansion coming up we have to make some decisions,” Nill told NHL.com. “We just felt it was a deal that would help us going down the road with expansion and everything else. And we got a return on it, which was important.

Washington’s obtaining defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from St. Louis was a clear indication the Capitals are going for it. Same in Minnesota where the Wild obtained center Martin Hanzal and winger Ryan White.

“That’s Chuck (Fletcher, Wild GM) telling us that he believes we can win in here,” goalie Devan Dubnyk said.

Chicago also made sure it will be ready for a long playoff run as the Blackhawks re-acquired defenseman Johnny Oduya from Dallas and got some forward depth by adding Tomas Jurco from Detroit while not giving up much.

In Toronto and Los Angeles, pieces were added to solidify the playoff pushes. The Leafs got veteran center Brian Boyle from Tampa Bay while the Kings traded for all-star goaltender Ben Bishop of the Lightning and obtained veteran forward Jarome Iginla from Colorado.

RETURN OF THE MUMPS

Once again, NHL teams are dealing with the mumps.

Both the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild have confirmed cases of the virus. It has put all 30 competing teams on high alert as medical staffs are checking their players and coaches and confirming they are following the league’s protocol for dealing with mumps, which was set up in 2014 after an outbreak infected five teams and numerous players, including Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

We’re taking this very seriously given how easily mumps can spread,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said last Friday after five cases of the mumps had been discovered. “

Troy Stecher is the only player with a confirmed test result. Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin, Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have each presented symptoms.

In Saint Paul, Wild assistant coach Scott Stevens was diagnosed with the mumps Monday. Shortly thereafter, players Zach Parise and Jason Pominville were also infected.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, who went through the mumps scare when he coached the Anaheim Ducks in 2014, tried to remain optimistic.

“What can you do? You just sit there and go, ‘Here we go,’” Boudreau said after the Wild rallied to defeat Los Angeles 5-4 in overtime Monday.

Mumps is a virus that causes swollen and tender glands, particularly the salivary gland. It also causes flu-like symptoms such as fever and body aches. Mumps is spread through respiratory droplets of saliva and mucus from the nose, mouth and throat. It can be present in a person for up to two weeks before symptoms arise.

So far, the outbreak has been limited to just the Canucks and the Wild.

MCPHEE TO ATTEND GM MEETINGS

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee will be at the general manager meetings, which begin Monday in Boca Raton, Florida. The meetings run through Wednesday and among the topics sure to be discussed are the bye weeks in the NHL schedule, the offsides challenges, and likely concussion protocol and overtime and the shootout.

“I haven’t seen the agenda yet,” McPhee said Wednesday. “But I’ll look at it over the weekend and I’ll be prepared to participate in the discussions.”

The three-day event will likely have McPhee chatting about potential deals, tough it’s unlikely he’ll make a transaction while in Florida. He said Wednesday there’s no rush and his focus will be on the meetings.

“These meetings are important because they ultimately affect hockey all over the world,” he said. “So we take these meetings pretty seriously. We can focus on the game and discuss the things that impact the game.”

Steve Carp’s weekly NHL notebook appears Sundays. Contact him at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.