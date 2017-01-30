Golden Knights hire Cirque’s Jay Mellette as team’s trainer

The Golden Knights have made their first medical staff hire, signing Jay Mellette as the team’s director of sports performance and head athletic trainer.

Mellette, who has worked for the U.S. Air Force and in Major League Soccer, has been the director of performance medicine for Cirque du Soleil for the last 12 years.

“Jay possesses a truly unique sports performance and leadership background,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said in a statement. “His impressive tenure at Cirque du Soleil along with his experience in the Armed Forces will impact our organization in a meaningful way. Trainers and sports performance staff play a vital role in the success of any professional team and we are excited to have Jay help direct our efforts in this area.”

Mellette brings 17 years of experience working with international athletes and international coaches. At Cirque du Soleil, Mellette oversaw the care, prevention and rehabilitation services for over 1,300 athletes and staff. He was instrumental in building a culture of conditioning, creating the concussion protocols, developing an injury prevention program portfolio, and delivering quality clinical outcomes and analysis.

