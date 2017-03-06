Golden Knights make first-ever player transaction

The Golden Knights made history Monday by making their first-ever player transaction. They signed junior free agent center Reid Duke to a three-year entry level contract.

Duke, a 6-foot, 190-pound, right-handed shot from Calgary who is the leading scorer for the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, will finish his season with his junior team, then report to the Knights for their inaugural development camp in July at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

A teleconference with Duke and Knights general manager George McPhee is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m.

Duke, 21, was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL draft. However, he never signed with the Wild within two years of being drafted and Duke became a free agent, making him eligible to sign with any of the NHL’s 31 teams.

The Knights had an advantage as assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon coached Duke in his first two seasons in Brandon. McCrimmon also is the owner of the Wheat Kings.

“He has a good combination of attributes,” McCrimmon said of Reid. “He has a high skill level and the size and strength to play in the NHL and he’s a good two-way player. But we also recognize he’s going to need time to develop.”

Duke has 35 goals and 32 assists this season along with 69 penalty minutes. He has tried to pick up the slack during captain Nolan Patrick’s absence after Patrick missed a couple of months with an upper body injury. Patrick is projected as the No. 1 player to be selected in June’s NHL Entry Draft.

Originally a first-round draft pick of the Lethbridge (Alberta) Hurricanes in 2011, Duke returned to juniors after he was drafted by Minnesota in 2014 and was traded to Brandon a few months later. In his first season in Brandon, Duke had 20 goals and 31 assists. Last season, he scored 33 goals and had 29 assists.

