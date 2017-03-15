Golden Knights ready to dive into the college free agent pool

It’s time for George McPhee to go to school.

The college hockey season is winding down and McPhee, the Golden Knights general manager, has been watching closely to see if there’s anyone who he might want to sign as a free agent. Any college player who has gone undrafted and whose season has concluded is eligible to sign with an NHL team as a free agent.

Last week, the Knights signed their first player, Reid Duke, a junior hockey free agent from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League.

For the other 30 NHL teams it means finding someone who could play right away, though that doesn’t happen often. Jimmy Vesey managed to do so with the New York Rangers this season. Others who have made the jump from college free agency to the NHL in recent years include Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz, New York Rangers’ Kevin Hayes and Boston’s Torey Krug.

For most players, it means a trip to the American Hockey League, as was the case with Las Vegas’ Cory Ward last year after he left Bemidji State to sign an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with Montreal and the Canadiens assigned him to their AHL team in St. John, Newfoundland. Ward has spent this season playing mainly in the ECHL (Manchester) and two games with Syracuse of the AHL.

But since the Knights aren’t currently competing in the NHL and have no AHL farm club to assign a player, any signings they make would be with the understanding the player they get is for next season. Conceivably, the plan could be to sign several NCAA players to ATOs, have them participate in the team’s development camp at the Las Vegas Ice Center in early July, bring them back to training camp in September and then assign them to the Knights’ AHL team for the start of 2017-18. The Knights are trying to finalize a working agreement with the Chicago Wolves for next season.

McPhee said it was likely the team will engage in college free agency. But he didn’t know how many players the Knights would be able or willing to sign.

“It’s still a big jump from college to the NHL,” he said. “You have to see who’s out there and whether they want to come out and if they’re interested in you.”

But players can make the jump. and in addition to the NCAA free agent market, there’s the June 23-24 NHL Entry Draft where the Knights could opt to draft a college player. The scouting staff has been watching NCAA games since September and the Knights’ big board has some college names on it.

The Knights are also keeping an eye on Europe, where those pro seasons are winding down and undrafted players can be signed. The team has four European scouts, including one in Russia following the Kontinental Hockey League. Look for the Knights to do business overseas in the coming weeks.

“We’ve done a very thorough job of scouting at all levels,” McPhee said. “I think we know who is out there and what they can do.”

