Golden Knights ready to dive into the college free agent pool

March 20, 2015: UMASS Lowell's Forward C.J. Smith (19) looks back to the point for help. The UMASS Lowell River Hawks defeated the Vermont Catamounts 4-1 in the semi-final of the Hockey East championships at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Massachusetts-Lowell's Connor Hellebuyck (37) blocks a shot by New Hampshire's Tyler Kelleher (16) in the first period of the Hockey East championship game in Boston, Saturday, March 22, 2014. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

New Hampshire forward Tyler Kelleher, right, celebrates with teammate Andrew Poturalski after scoring against Boston University goalie Matt O'Connor during the first period of the Hockey East semifinals in Boston, Friday, March 20, 2015. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Union's Mike Vecchione raises the trophy following the third period of an NCAA men's college hockey Frozen Four tournament game against Minnesota, Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Philadelphia. Union College won 7-4. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Union's Mike Vecchione looks on during the third period of an NCAA men's college hockey Frozen Four tournament game against Minnesota, Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Philadelphia. Union College won 7-4. (Chris Szagola/AP)

February 23, 2015: Northeastern's Forward John Stevens (18). The Boston University Terriers defeated the Northeastern Huskies 4-3 (OT) in the Beanpot championship game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

17 MAR 2016: Jake Hildebrand (30) of the Michigan State Spartans makes a save on Josh Healey (47) of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the quarterfinal Big Ten men's ice hockey tournament game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by: David Berding/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

St. Cloud State's Blake Winiecki tries to get a shot past Minnesota goaltender Eric Schierhorn during the first period Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in a college hockey game in St. Cloud, Minn. (Dave Schwarz/The St. Cloud Times via AP)

Ohio State's Dakota Joshua knocks the puck in for a goal around Penn State's Peyton Jones during a college hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in State College, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP) /Centre Daily Times via AP)

Minnesota-Duluth's Neal Pionk (4) looks to clear the puck from in front of Kasimir Kaskisuo (33) under pressure from Boston College's Ryan Fitzgerald (19) during the first period of the NCAA men's northeast regional championship hockey game in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, March 26, 2016. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s time for George McPhee to go to school.

The college hockey season is winding down and McPhee, the Golden Knights general manager, has been watching closely to see if there’s anyone who he might want to sign as a free agent. Any college player who has gone undrafted and whose season has concluded is eligible to sign with an NHL team as a free agent.

Last week, the Knights signed their first player, Reid Duke, a junior hockey free agent from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League.

For the other 30 NHL teams it means finding someone who could play right away, though that doesn’t happen often. Jimmy Vesey managed to do so with the New York Rangers this season. Others who have made the jump from college free agency to the NHL in recent years include Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz, New York Rangers’ Kevin Hayes and Boston’s Torey Krug.

For most players, it means a trip to the American Hockey League, as was the case with Las Vegas’ Cory Ward last year after he left Bemidji State to sign an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with Montreal and the Canadiens assigned him to their AHL team in St. John, Newfoundland. Ward has spent this season playing mainly in the ECHL (Manchester) and two games with Syracuse of the AHL.

But since the Knights aren’t currently competing in the NHL and have no AHL farm club to assign a player, any signings they make would be with the understanding the player they get is for next season. Conceivably, the plan could be to sign several NCAA players to ATOs, have them participate in the team’s development camp at the Las Vegas Ice Center in early July, bring them back to training camp in September and then assign them to the Knights’ AHL team for the start of 2017-18. The Knights are trying to finalize a working agreement with the Chicago Wolves for next season.

McPhee said it was likely the team will engage in college free agency. But he didn’t know how many players the Knights would be able or willing to sign.

“It’s still a big jump from college to the NHL,” he said. “You have to see who’s out there and whether they want to come out and if they’re interested in you.”

But players can make the jump. and in addition to the NCAA free agent market, there’s the June 23-24 NHL Entry Draft where the Knights could opt to draft a college player. The scouting staff has been watching NCAA games since September and the Knights’ big board has some college names on it.

The Knights are also keeping an eye on Europe, where those pro seasons are winding down and undrafted players can be signed. The team has four European scouts, including one in Russia following the Kontinental Hockey League. Look for the Knights to do business overseas in the coming weeks.

“We’ve done a very thorough job of scouting at all levels,” McPhee said. “I think we know who is out there and what they can do.”

Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

COLLEGE FREE AGENTS TO WATCH

You could see one or more of these NCAA free agents in a Golden Knights uniform as the teamfigures to be active in signing college players in the coming days and weeks to bolster their roster(listed alphabetically):

Daniel Brickley, D, Minnesota State. Was injured during season (fractured wrist) but owns a big shot andhe's 6-3.

Josh Healey, D, Ohio State. He hits hard and his game is well-suited for NHL contact.

Mitch Hults, C, Lake Superior State. Swift skating sophomore who does everything well, including killpenalties and play point on power play.

Peyton Jones, G, Penn State. A late bloomer who at 6-4, 210 has the size, athleticism and skill to cover anNHL net.

Tyler Kelleher, RW, New Hampshire. Senior forward leads the NCAA in scoring and averages close to twopoints a game. But he's just 5-6. Yes, 5-6.

Neal Pionk, D, Minnesota Duluth. Sophomore can really skate and is an excellent passer. His game is well-suited for today's NHL.

C.J. Smith, LW, UMass Lowell. Team's leading goal-scorer with high hockey IQ.

John Stevens, F, Northeastern. Son of former NHL coach has just three goals and has missed 13 games thisyear due to injuries. But he's Huskies' captain and is smart player.

Mike Vecchione, C, Union. Second in NCAA D-I in scoring and a likely finalist for Hobey Baker Award. He'sonly 5-10 though and size could be an issue.

Blake Winiecki, C, St. Cloud State. A 6-1 junior who is developing into nice two-way player. Strong onfaceoffs and responsible in defensive half of ice.

 