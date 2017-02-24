Golden Knights to support NHL’s ‘Hockey Is For Everyone’ initiative

The Golden Knights might not be full members of the NHL yet, but they’re still involved in league initiatives.

The Knights will participate in the NHL’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” program at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Center (401 South Maryland Parkway). There will be interactive activities including an inflatable shooting cage and special edition Golden Knights rainbow-themed T-shirts will be given out.

The Center supports the LGBTQ community in Southern Nevada. All NHL teams have been participating in “Hockey Is For Everyone” activities, including naming players as team ambassadors, during February.

The Knights, being an expansion team, don’t have any players yet to serve in that capacity. But owner Bill Foley felt it was important the team take part in the endeavor nonetheless.

“We are proud to have established a welcoming, supportive and inclusive culture right from the beginning of our organization’s history,” Foley said. “We truly believe that hockey is for everyone, regardless of one’s background, and we are pleased to participate in this important league initiative in our very first year.”

HOCKEY FOR FREE

The Knights are planning to be active in the youth hockey community. To that end, they are hosting an event from 3:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Las Vegas Ice Center (9295 West Flamingo Road). The event is for boys and girls ages 4-9 to try the sport.

It is part of USA Hockey’s “Try Hockey For Free Day” which is scheduled for 380 local associations across the country. Participants will be given sticks and jerseys and take part in a clinic conducted by Keith Veronesi, the team’s hockey operations assistant.

Registration is limited to 80 players. To sign up, go to www.TryHockeyForFree.com.

OPEN HOUSE SUCCESS

Tuesday’s 24-hour open house at T-Mobile Arena saw more than 9,000 fans attend as the team attempted to move some of its remaining full-season ticket inventory while launching its partial-season ticket packages.

“We were overwhelmed with the show of support from our fans throughout the entire 24 hours,” team president Kerry Bubolz said Thursday. “The number of people who attended and the number of tickets that were sold significantly surpassed our own expectations. I think it speaks to the level of excitement for hockey that exists here in Las Vegas.”

Bubolz declined to say how many tickets were sold during the event, which went from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. But going into the open house, only a few hundred full season seat locations were available and during the peak hours there was a steady stream of people lined up with to make purchases.

The team will hold back a couple thousand seats for individual game sales. T-Mobile Arena seats 17,500 for hockey.

TEAM STORE RENOVATION

The Knights’ team store at T-Mobile Arena has closed for expansion and renovation It is expected to re-open in time for the June 21 expansion draft.

According to team vice president Nehme E. Abouzeid, the new store, which will feature 1,900 square feet of retail space, will be the team’s flagship store.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.