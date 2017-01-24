Golden Knights’ trains running as team prepares for 1st season

For a moment, think of Bill Foley not as the owner of an NHL expansion team but rather a stationmaster who is ultimately responsible for numerous trains leaving on time.

The Golden Knights’ majority owner likes that analogy. Not so much that he likes playing with trains, but for the symbolism of just how busy the team is as it prepares for its inaugural season come early October.

“The difference is all these trains are going to the same destination,” Foley said. “Some are going 100 mph, some are going 10 (mph). But you have to make sure they get there safely and on time.”

There are well over a dozen such “trains” that are currently running. But Foley talked about some of the key projects the Knights are currently involved with and when those trains can expect to reach their final destination.

AHL AFFILIATE

The team is finalizing an agreement, reportedly with the Chicago Wolves, to serve as the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate. The Wolves, who are independently owned, are currently affiliated with the St. Louis Blues. Negotiations have been ongoing for the last couple of months and the plan will be for eight or nine players from the Knights to play for the Wolves.

It is a short-term solution until the Knights have enough players to stock their own roster. At that point, they would seek to establish their own affiliate closer to Las Vegas.

“We’re real close,” Foley said, not mentioning either the Wolves or the Blues. “We had a meeting with the NHL team we would share the affiliate with and we’ve had lots of discussions with the owners of the AHL team. We’ve agreed on all the terms but nothing is officially signed.

“We might have something to announce after the (NHL) All-Star Game.”

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Foley confirmed the Knights will play seven preseason games to get ready for their inaugural season, including three at T-Mobile Arena from mid-September through early October.

The home contests will be with the Los Angeles Kings (date to be determined), the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 28 and the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 1. The road games are at Colorado on Sept. 19, at San Jose on Sept. 21 and at the Anaheim Ducks Sept. 24. The final road game, expected to be against the Vancouver Canucks, is still pending based on whether the NHL has the Canucks and Kings playing each other in China.

Which is why the date with the Kings is up in the air. If LA goes to China, the game with the Knights will be played on the 17th. If there’s no trip, the game will be played on the 26th.

JERSEYS

Foley said the team has pretty much settled on its design and color scheme for its home and away uniforms. The uniforms, which will be produced by adidas, the NHL’s new official uniform supplier, are expected to be unveiled in June, in time for the expansion draft.

But according to Nehme E. Abouzeid, the team’s vice president for business, the official sweaters won’t be available for purchase until September.

However, a version of the team jersey is being sold at some Target stores in Southern Nevada. The jersey, which is black and has the team’s crest and is available only in youth sizes, is not the final product. Nor is it a knockoff as the NHL’s licensing division has approved its production, distribution and sale.

“We can’t control the inventory in every big box store,” Abouzeid said. “But we did check with Target and we checked with the NHL and even though it’s not the jersey we plan to wear, it is approved by the league so we get a cut of the sales.”

“One-31st,” Foley said with a laugh.

TV-RADIO

The team has had ongoing discussions with Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket for a place to televise its games and it has had discussions with several local radio stations to broadcast the games.

“We hope to have an offer for television within the next week or so,” Foley said. “We have territorial rights for TV in all of Nevada along with Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Northern Arizona and Eastern California. Ideally, I’d like to see us televise our games in each of those markets. I want us to be the team of the Rocky Mountains.”

As for radio, Foley said it may take a little longer because the team wants to make sure it is not pre-empted on its broadcasts. It’s also looking to create a Spanish broadcast to connect with Las Vegas’ Latino community.

“We’re still talking and looking at the proposals,” he said. “But I expect us to be heard in both English and Spanish every game with no problem.”

TRADEMARK

The team is talking to College of Saint Rose, a small Catholic school in Albany, New York, about working out an arrangement to allow the hockey team to use the Golden Knights name.

When the name was announced Nov. 22, Saint Rose, a Division II school which does not sponsor hockey, protested that Foley had used the name without permission. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office denied the team’s applications citing confusion with the college, whose teams are also called the Golden Knights.

“We’re in contact with them and we’re working on a joint agreement, much like we worked out with Clarkson (University),” Foley said, adding that the team’s and the NHL’s attorneys are revising their application to submit to the Patent office this spring.

When asked if Saint Rose will be taken care of financially, Foley said, “Let’s just say we’re going to agree to live and let live.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.