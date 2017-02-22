Golden Knights unlikely to be NHL trade deadline participants

That first Vegas Golden Knights player transaction is most likely going to have to wait until sometime in March.

Team owner Bill Foley has said he hoped to have the final franchise paperwork complete by Feb. 28, allowing for the team to participate in deals at the NHL’s trade deadline on March 1. But Foley said Tuesday it’s unlikely to happen because of the heavy load of paperwork that must be OK’ed along with the final installment of the team’s $500 million expansion fee with the NHL before the Knights can officially participate as the league’s 31st member.

“We’ve been shooting for the 28th,” Foley said. “Originally, the final payment wasn’t due until April 5. But then we moved it up to early March so (general manager) George (McPhee) can attend the general manager meetings in Florida the first week of March. Now, we’re trying to move it up even earlier to be involved in the trade deadline and I’m not sure we’re going to be able to make it.

“The money’s not the problem. We have the money. It’s signing off on everything and I don’t know if we’re going to make it or not. There’s a stack of documents I have to sign to get this done that is unbelievable.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said expansion has its own set of issues.

“Closing a complex transaction like this one is like closing on the purchase of a house — although with far more layers of complication and documentation,” Daly said Wednesday in an email. “Its not about the transfer of money, it’s about closing the transaction.”

Foley and Daly downplayed the importance of the trade deadline and Foley stressed that for McPhee, being at the March 6-8 GM meetings in Boca Raton is far more critical to the franchise.

“George has had informal conversations with several teams but I don’t think George is not going to be too anxious to do a transaction and give up our flexibility in selecting players,” Foley said. “It’s going to have to be an improvement over what we otherwise would have.

“But we want him at the GM meetings because that’s where policy changes get made and we want a seat at the table when that happens.”

Daly said: “The trade deadline is virtually irrelevant to the Vegas franchise at this point because they won’t be able to make trades involving real players under contract. They have no player assets to offer and they can’t acquire any in the form of real players. So every trade and transaction Las Vegas would be able to make before the trade deadline, they will be able to make after the trade deadline.”

