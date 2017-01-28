Jeff Carter’s scoring touch, leadership keep Los Angeles Kings competitive

LOS ANGELES — It has been a trying year so far for the Los Angeles Kings, but Jeff Carter can’t be blamed as a co-conspirator for the team’s struggles.

The 32-year-old center has been one of the brightest lights for the Kings, having scored a team-leading 24 goals and 43 points and helping keep the Kings in the hunt for a playoff spot. Carter, one of two selections for the host team in Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center, said he didn’t change his routine nor did he feel added pressure to produce when forward Marian Gaborik had to miss 22 games with a broken right foot and when goaltender Jonathan Quick injured his groin and has missed all but one game this season.

“I do the same thing every year, every game,” Carter said. “Yeah, things have been going well. But I haven’t changed anything.”

Carter was a guest of the NHL as the league and the Kings unveiled their Legacy Project Friday — renovated indoor and outdoor spaces at the Crenshaw Family YMCA. He said being an All-Star in a host city makes it extra special and he didn’t mind lending his name to an event despite the fact the Kings played Thursday night in Carolina and flew across the country right after the game.

“For sure,” he said. “We get to play in front of the fans every game. But It’s a special event for them. You can see the buzz around the city and how excited everybody is. It’ll be nice to get out and hopefully put on a show for them

“It’s always nice to give back. I’ve been in LA five years now and I’ve seen how much they do in the community, helping kids and everything they get into and do. It’s been good to be a part of it. It’s kind of refreshing to see people give their time, money and effort.”

Carter, who played in the 2009 All-Star game in Montreal, a wild and wacky affair that saw his Eastern Conference team beat the West 12-11 in a shootout, was looking forward to being in a game which is using the 3-on-3 format for the second time.

“It’ll be good,” he said. “We’ve had some success and been able to score a few goals so I’m looking forward to it.

“When I played in the game in 2009, I couldn’t tell you much about it. Montreal. I was young back then and being in awe of everything, it’s all a little bit of a blur. But it was a lot of fun and I think this weekend will be a lot of fun.”

In addition to having a successful season on the ice, Carter and his wife Megan became parents Nov. 1 as their son Caden was born. But even the burden of fatherhood hasn’t slowed Carter down.

“My wife has been pretty darn good with me,” he said. “When I’ve needed my sleep I’ve been able to go to the spare room and she’s taken on a lot of the workload. So I’m very appreciative of the space that she’s given me and she knows it’s a job for me and I have to perform.

“You have to perform to support your family right? She been great with that. She’s been very understanding. ”

With the Kings a point out of a playoff spot and plenty of hockey still to be played, Carter believes the team will make a push after finding a way to hang in there during the first half of the season. They expect Quick back in early March and forward Tyler Toffoli, who has been out since late December, is expected to return as early as next week.

“The group we have has been though a lot together,” he said. “We know what we’re capable of and we fully expect to be in the playoffs and make a run.”

Contact Steve carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.