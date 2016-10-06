Kings excited to christen T-Mobile Arena for NHL hockey

When the official groundbreaking was held for what would be T-Mobile Arena back on May 1, 2014, Luc Robitaille, the Los Angeles Kings’ president for business operations, said the team would be glad to break in the building for a potential Las Vegas franchise.

That day has arrived. Las Vegas has its NHL team, having been granted an expansion franchise in June to begin play in October 2017. T-Mobile, which opened April 6, hosts its first-ever hockey game at 7 p.m. Friday with the Kings facing the Dallas Stars. Los Angeles will play Colorado at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile in the annual Frozen Fury game.

Center Tyler Toffoli, who has played in the annual Las Vegas preseason game in each of the last three years when it was held at the MGM Grand Garden, said moving across the street shouldn’t present any problems.

“It’s going to be fun,” Toffoli said.”I’m anxious to see the building. I hear it’s beautiful.”

For years, the Kings have been in the Las Vegas market selling and promoting the sport. Fifteen years ago, they played an outdoor game at Caesars Palace against the New York Rangers. The Frozen Fury series with the Avalanche has taken an a playoff-like atmosphere as fans from both teams have rocked the Grand Garden and are expected to do so Saturday at T-Mobile.

“It’s always a good atmosphere when we come to Vegas,” Toffoli said. “The fans are into it and it’s a great way to kick off the season.”

George Salami, who is in charge of making ice at T-Mobile, promises the players will be pleased this weekend. He and his staff had a test run back in August and they got a feel for how the building responds to having the ice down. With sellout crowds expected both nights, it will be warm in the arena so look for the thermostat to be lowered to keep the building cool and the humidity low.

Toffoli said he doesn’t remember the ice at the Grand Garden being an issue and he’s confident the ice at T-Mobile will be fine.

The Kings are coming off a disappointing finish to a 2015-16 season. They had were second to Anaheim in the Pacific Division with 102 points only to be ousted by San Jose, 4-1, in the first round of the playoffs.

“It was tough,” Toffoli said. “The way we played in the playoffs wasn’t the way we had played in the regular season. We knew what we had and we didn’t perform like we were capable.”

For the 24-year-old Toffoli, who had his best season so far in the NHL with 31 goals and 58 points while leading the league in plus-minus with a plus 35, the key is to build on those numbers.

“You never want to be satisfied,” he said. “I got to this point by working hard and I know I can be better.”

And while he’s not looking past this season, Toffoli is looking forward to going up against Bill Foley’s Las Vegas team in 2017.

“I think you’ll see a rivalry develop,” he said. “We’ll play them a lot and it should be fun for our fans and the Vegas fans.”

