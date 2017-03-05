Las Vegas woman starts nonprofit to help parents handle youth hockey costs

Gina Kielb loves hockey. So does her 10-year-old son Jake.

But when Jake wanted to play six years ago, she couldn’t afford it. Worse, Jake wanted to play goaltender, which required costly specialized equipment. Through the kindness of others, she was able to outfit her son and get him on the ice.

The Las Vegas resident knows other families are in a similar situation, so she started a nonprofit foundation in her son’s name where folks can donate equipment or cash.

“I thought there was such a need for equipment, and I felt I needed to do something,” Kielb said. “I didn’t want a kid to be eliminated from playing hockey just because their parents can’t afford it.”

Since starting the Jake Kielb Hockey Foundation a year ago, she has watched her garage fill up. Skates. Helmets. Sticks. And yes, goalie pads along with trapper and blocker goalie gloves.

“The response has been overwhelming,” she said. “We’ve been able to outfit over 120 kids through our starter program and it’s great to see the smiles on their faces when they go out on the ice.”

Kielb has been buying ice time at Las Vegas Ice Center and Sobe Ice Arena for newly outfitted kids to learn how to play. The Las Vegas Storm coaches donate time to run the skills clinics, which are held every four months.

“You’ve got to give them ice time so they can experience hockey,” Kielb said. “The clinics are free and they’re geared toward the newcomers.”

Kielb has applied for a grant from USA Hockey to help offset ice rink rental costs. She also persuaded Smith’s grocery stores to donate some proceeds from its rewards card program. A puck shoot-a-thon is set for May to raise money for the foundation.

Her next goal? To work with the Vegas Golden Knights to support her foundation or start a similar program.

“Hockey’s such a great game,” she said. “It teaches you so many positive things. I’d love to see our NHL team support what we’re doing for the kids and to grow the sport in Las Vegas.”

To get more information or to donate equipment or money, visit the foundation’s website at www.hockeyforkids.org.

Steve Carp’s weekly NHL notebook appears Sundays. Contact him at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.