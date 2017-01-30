Metropolitan edges Pacific 4-3 in intense finish to NHL All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — Like the recent rains that engulfed Southern California, goals were coming at a torrential pace Sunday inside Staples Center.

Then someone turned off the spigot and things got serious as a hockey game broke out, replete with great saves, blocked shots and even a coach’s challenge.

Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game had the best of both worlds — 36 total goals in three mini-games in its second year of the 3-on-3 tournament format. Then, with $1 million on the line to the winning team, the play tightened and the Metropolitan Division defeated the Pacific 4-3 for the title.

Philadelphia forward Wayne Simmonds was selected as Most Valuable Player after he scored the game-winning goal five seconds after Columbus’ Cam Atkinson had tied it.

“It got pretty intense there at the end,” said Washington goaltender Braden Holtby, who shut out the Pacific in the final 10 minutes, allowing his team to rally for the victory. “You could tell both teams wanted to win real bad.”

The lead-up to the championship wasn’t competitive as the Pacific routed the Central Division 10-3 and the Metropolitan overtook and skated past the Atlantic 10-6. But as the final stayed close, it took on an air of seriousness.

How serious? Metropolitan coach Wayne Gretzky used his coach’s challenge and was successful in overturning a goal by Connor McDavid to keep the score at 3-2. The move paid off, literally, as Gretzky’s team ultimately won and claimed the $1 million prize.

