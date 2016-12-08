NHL does not plan on rethinking ‘Golden Knights’

The National Hockey League is standing behind the Vegas Golden Knights, even after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied applications to register the name.

The office denied the request by the Las Vegas NHL team on Wednesday because it was deemed to similar to the mark used by The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, which also uses the Golden Knights nickname.

The College of Saint Rose currently does not have a men’s or women’s hockey team.

The team plans on responding to the denial using outside counsel, and the NHL released a similar statement from Deputy Commissioner Billy Daly on Thursday. The statement also said the league is not planning on rethinking the name of its 31st franchise.

“We are currently reviewing the Trademark Office’s letter and will prepare a detailed response demonstrating why we continue strongly to believe the Vegas Golden Knights mark should be registered in co-existence with the college registration, just as a number of other nicknames currently co-exist in professional and college sports (particularly where there is no overlap as to the sport for which the nickname is being used),” Daly said in the statement. “That response is not due until June 7, 2017.

“We consider this a routine matter and it is not our intention to reconsider the name or logo of this franchise. We fully intend to proceed as originally planned, relying on our common law trademark rights as well as our state trademark registrations while we work through the process of addressing the question raised in the federal applications.”

The team will continue to sell merchandise as it prepares its response to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Saint Rose Athletics tweeted out a picture of its logo Thursday with the caption, “Introducing ourselves. We’re the Golden Knights of Saint Rose. You may have heard of us. Proud of our name and heritage.”

College of St. Rose officials said they plan to release a statement Thursday afternoon.

The Vegas Golden Knights nickname was revealed just more than two weeks ago on Nov. 22 at a ceremony in front of the team’s stadium, T-Mobile Arena. The team’s name, logo and colors were put on display for the first time at the event, and merchandise became available for purchase immediately afterwards.

Before then, the team’s name had been the subject of much speculation since the NHL awarded majority owner Bill Foley Las Vegas’ first major professional sports team on June 22.

Foley also owned the trademarks, domain names and copyrights for Silver and Desert Knights.

