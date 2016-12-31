NHL making plans for 100th anniversary season both with, without 2018 Olympics

TORONTO — The NHL is making plans for 2017-18 with two schedules.

One is for a season with an Olympic break in February, the other is if the league opts not to send its players to South Korea for the Winter Olympics. Either way, the 100th anniversary season is expected to begin Oct. 4.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Friday at the NHL Centennial Classic that the league is just trying to be prepared in the event it either does or doesn’t participate. However, it appears the owners still don’t seem to want to take a break for the Olympics.

“From our board’s perspective, there has to be a compelling reason for us to go the Olympics,” Daly said. “And at this point, as I stand here now, we’re searching for that reason.

“The question is, does anything change? At this point, nothing has happened that would change where we were three weeks ago.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to shed more light on the matter Sunday when he attends the Centennial Classic. A decision is expected by late January one way or the other.

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

The NHL kicks off its year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary Sunday with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings playing outside at Exhibition Stadium. As part of the festivities, it unveiled a traveling museum that chronicles the 100 years of the league.

As of now, the exhibit will not be visiting Las Vegas. However, with the NHL Awards Show scheduled to be in town in late June, it makes sense to have the exhibit there and even prior to the awards in time for the expansion draft on June 21 when the Golden Knights’ selections are revealed.

FIRST OUTDOOR REMATCH

There have been 19 outdoor NHL games played and Sunday’s Centennial Classic will be the first rematch. Toronto and Detroit faced off in 2014 at Michigan Stadium where the Leafs defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout in front of a record crowd of 105,481.

This is the fourth time the Red Wings have played outdoors and it is the Maple Leafs’ second outdoor game.

BATTLE OF BANKS

Sunday’s Centennial Classic is being played at Exhibition Stadium. But the facility’s actual name is BMO Field.

Why change the name? Because the NHL’s title sponsor for the game is another bank — Scotiabank. However, the league did not cover up the signage for BMO.

ADIOS, JARO

Too many complaints and too many soft goals sealed Jaroslav Halak’s fate as the New York Islanders put the veteran goaltender on waivers Friday.

Halak, one of three goalies on the Isles’ roster, was not happy with the arrangement even though he was getting the majority of the starts. Halak had a 6-8-5 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. The final indignity came Thursday in St. Paul when he allowed four goals on just 24 shots in the Islanders’ 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Halak cleared waivers Saturday and was expected to report to the Islanders’ American Hockey League farm team in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He will be paid $2.5 million for the remainder of the season while Thomas Greiss and JF Berube will share the goaltending duties in Brooklyn.

Halak makes $4.5 million a year and has one year remaining on his contract. He will likely be exposed in the NHL expansion draft but the Golden Knights might be leery selecting him, not just because of the price tag but the 31-year-old has proven to be less than durable the past couple of years. He has battled an assortment of injuries which has limited his time in goal.

HEARD ROUND THE KNIGHTS’ TABLE

When The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Bill Foley was putting his Whitefish, Montana ranch up for sale, there were rumors that the majority owner of the Golden Knights was in need of cash.

Not true, Foley said.

“We’re there maybe 10 days a year,” Foley said of his place in Whitefish, which is near the Canadian border. “I’ve got a place in Deer Lodge (the Rock Creek Cattle Company) where all my friends are, where I play golf. We’re not leaving Montana.”

The Whitefish property, which is on 21 acres and has an 11,500-square-foot mansion as part of it along with four smaller guest houses, has an asking price is $26.7 million. Foley purchased the property for $26.6 million in 2005.

Foley owns homes in Summerlin, Napa, California, Jacksonville, Florida and in New Zealand in addition to his two Montana properties. He said it makes sense to consolidate his holdings but he’s not sure he’ll get what he’s asking for for the Whitefish property.

“It’s going to be tough to sell,” he said. “It’s going to take a very special buyer.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.