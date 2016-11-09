NHL rookie Patrik Laine making it look easy

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The moment the puck touches Patrik Laine’s stick, anticipation heightens throughout the entire MTS Centre.

It’s like waiting for Beyonce to take the stage. You know something spectacular is going to happen. You’re just not sure exactly what or how.

And like the Queen Bee, Laine is getting in the habit of delivering. The 18-year-old from Finland who was taken No. 2 overall in last June’s NHL Entry Draft, is not only the core of the Winnipeg Jets’ future, he’s one of a cadre of terrific young players who will sustain the NHL through its next decade and then some.

The skating. The lightning-quick release. The knack for finding the net. The toughness. It was all on display Tuesday as the Jets routed Dallas, 8-2, as Laine had his second hat trick of the season and a four-point game.

“It’s an exciting time to be playing,” said Laine, who leads the NHL with 11 goals in just 14 games going into Thursday’s game at Arizona. “There are a lot of great young players coming into the league and it’s an honor to be part of that.

“But I have a lot to learn and work on. I’m focusing on that and trying to help our team win.”

Watching Laine with the puck creates a sense of excitement and anticipation the way it did 50 years ago when Bobby Orr was a rookie defenseman for the Boston Bruins and he was slicing and dicing his way through entire teams. Obviously they are different players from different eras playing different positions, but they’re similar in the way they captivate the crowd when they are in control of the puck.

“You can feel it in the crowd when he touches the puck,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said of Laine. “You can feel the anticipation of the shot and we feel it on the bench. It’s like he can score from anywhere.”

Teaming with center Mark Scheifele, who was leading the NHL in scoring with 18 points going into Wednesday, the Jets have as potent a 1-2 punch as team. Maurice wisely is playing the two together along with Nikolaj Ehlers. He has apparently hit on the right combination. Especially playing Laine on the right side even though he’s a left-handed shot.

“I think it’s helped him,” Maurice said of moving Laine to right wing. “It a little bit easier on his reads. He’s also finishing his checks and he’s adjusting to the way the game is played at this level.”

Laine has been wowing everyone with his ability to shoot the puck on the move. His release is so quick, it’s an opposing goaltender’s nightmare. But as teams try to take Laine’s time and space away from him, he’s starting to get his opportunities closer to the net.

His goals Tuesday all were from close in. He had a tip-in for one, a second-time chance at the right post for another and one-timed a cross-ice pass from Scheifele inside the right face-off circle for the third.

“I think I need to do different things to score,” he said. “I felt I need to get closer to the net. I know teams are trying to stop me so I’m doing what I can to score.”

Scheifele, who is only 23, is enjoying playing with the rookie.

“He’s great,” Scheifele said. “You just get Patty the puck and he knows what to do. Plus, he’s a great passer too. He always knows where you are and he puts it right on the tape.”

Laine is the first player to record at least 11 goals in his first 14 career games since 1992-93, when three players, including another famous Finn — Teemu Selanne – achieved the feat. His stick-twirl celebration after each goal is a tribute to Selanne, who did a version of his own when he played for the Jets.

“It’s always unbelievable to score and the feeling is the same when you score,” Laine said. “Yeah, I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of my team. Hopefully, there will be more goals to come.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.