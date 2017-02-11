NHL’s Islanders search for new home in old neighborhood

Since Jack Capuano was fired Jan. 17 and replaced by Doug Weight as coach, the New York Islanders appear to have found their mojo.

The Isles, at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings a few weeks ago, are suddenly in playoff contention. And even though the remaining schedule has them on the road (19) more than at home (10), that might be a blessing given the team’s situation at Barclays Center.

The move from Long Island to Brooklyn has not gone well. The Barclays Center wasn’t built for hockey and has too many obstructed view seats. Despite having a Long Island Railroad station at their doorstep, fans have not embraced taking the train. The ice is among the NHL’s worst.

The deal calls for the arena to pay the team $53 million annually to play in Brooklyn, and both sides can opt out of the 25-year agreement, which is in its second year.

The team’s new owners — Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin — are searching for a location to build an arena. The Islanders also have an offer from Hartford, Connecticut, to play there as a tenant.

Then there’s the team’s old home, the Nassau Coliseum, which has undergone a dramatic face-lift and will reopen in April. But capacity has shrunk from 16,197 to 13,000 for hockey. Although the NHL has no minimum seating capacity for its arenas, Nassau might not be a long-term alternative.

The Coliseum could be expanded to seat 15,000, according to Newsday. But if the Islanders move, it probably would be to a new building of their own. Sites at Citi Field in Queens and Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont have been mentioned as possibilities, but that’s still three to four years away if it happens.

The solution isn’t an easy one. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said at the All-Star Game the Islanders aren’t leaving the New York market.

“The owners are committed to the franchise,” he said. “They’re committed to New York and the great fan base that has followed the Islanders. There are some issues about playing in Barclays. It may be fundamental to the system, and that’s not something that can be fixed in the short term.

“I think as is prudent, Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky are reviewing the situation and looking very seriously at what their options are. ”

FOLEY’S FINAL PAYMENT

There has been much speculation that Golden Knights owner Bill Foley would expedite his final payment of the team’s $500 million expansion fee before the end of February so general manager George McPhee can begin making transactions.

The NHL’s trading deadline is March 1.

But Foley said Thursday the final payment probably would be made the first week in March so McPhee can attend the GM meetings March 6 to 8 in Florida and the Knights can begin signing college free agents.

“It’s going to be complicated for us to do it by the 28th because of all the legal documents that we’re doing with the NHL that still have to be completed,” Foley said. “We’re still negotiating a few points. But the money will be ready around the 25th or 26th, so if we can get all the legal paperwork finished, we may be able to move it up.”

McPhee said he’s ready to start doing business with the other 30 teams.

“We’d like to participate as soon as we can and see what’s out there,” he said.

BUY OR SELL?

As the trade deadline approaches, teams must decide whether to add assets for a playoff push or get rid of players and start shaping their rosters for the June 21 expansion draft.

St. Louis is wrestling with keeping defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who is making $4.25 million and will be a free agent after the season. Do Colorado and Arizona become sellers and trade for high draft picks? Does Dallas make a deal, perhaps with Pittsburgh, and get goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury? And if Tampa Bay can’t make up any ground, does the Lightning move goalie Ben Bishop?

Look for some of those decisions to be made soon.

Steve Carp’s weekly NHL notebook appears Sundays. Contact him at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.