NHL’s meeting with IOC, IIHF a positive sign for ‘18 Olympics participation

The meeting everyone was waiting for finally took place Friday in midtown Manhattan.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, and Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players Association head Donald Fehr in the hopes of getting the league to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

No decisions came out of the 90-minute meeting. But all signs point to a willingness to make a deal. The NHL has been a participant in the last five Olympiads.

It’s no secret the NHL wants to get a foothold in China. It wants to play preseason games in September with the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks. It also wants to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

For that to happen, the league will need to cut two deals. One is with the PA to allow the preseason games in China to move forward. Second, it will likely have to be willing to accept participation in South Korea a year from now in order to be part of the Beijing Games in ‘22.

The fact Fasel has come up with the funding and that Bach agreed to the face-to-face with Bettman helps. But the NHL wants to grow the sport in the world’s most populous country where the marketing and revenue opportunities could be huge.

One other thing. NBC, which is televising the Olympics, paid the NHL a lot of money to be its TV network in the U.S. You know NBC wants the best hockey players in the Olympic hockey tournament. So does the IOC.

“Of course we would like to see the best players in the world at the Olympic Games,” Bach said after the 90-minute meeting Friday. “This is why I made this visit, to make this very clear to everybody that we want to have an exciting Olympic tournament with the great NHL players. We’re very happy that the players themselves see it the same way.”

‘YOTES DEAL FALLS THROUGH

Arizona State announced late Friday afternoon it was pulling out of a joint venture with the Arizona Coyotes on a new arena in Tempe that would have secured the team’s future in the state.

The proposed development was set to include a new 16,000-seat arena for the Coyotes and a 4,000-seat venue for ASU’s hockey team, which moved up to the NCAA Division I level last season.

“In November 2016, Catellus Development Corporation, the Master Developer for the Arizona State University Athletics Facilities District, entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with the Arizona Coyotes holding company, IceArizona Holdings, to produce a development plan for approximately 58 acres in the district that would include a new arena and commercial development project,” the school said in a statement Friday. “ASU has no intention of proceeding to sign a development agreement or an option to lease or any other agreement with the Coyotes.”

The school did not say why it had pulled out. But the Arizona Republic reported that there was mounting opposition in the state legislature for public funding for the project.

The Coyotes responded with this statement from co-owner and CEO Anthony LeBlanc: “While a new Coyotes arena built with ASU would have been a big winner for our fans, taxpayers, the university and our team, the Coyotes had and continue to have a number of options for a new arena.”

SKINNY PANTS

The NHL’s new rules on goaltenders’ equipment went into effect Saturday with a slimmer pants edict. The streamlined pants are rounded at the leg and have a thigh pad reduced in size from 10 inches to nine inches.

“It’s not a big deal,” Washington’s Braden Holtby said at last week’s All-Star Game. “I’ve been breaking mine in in practice.”

Arizona’s Mike Smith said the league should have waited until next season.

“It’s crazy to have an equipment change in mid-season,” he said last week. “It’s nuts that it can’t wait until the beginning of next season.”

MILLER’S FUTURE

Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Miller of the Los Angeles Kings didn’t look good last Friday when he MC’d an NHL-sponsored event at the All-Star Game. He wound up in the hospital the next day and the 78-year-old who had open-heart surgery a year ago had suffered a minor stroke.

The Los Angeles Daily News said Miller wasn’t sure when or if he would return to the broadcast booth. He is expected to meet with team officials in the next couple of weeks to decide his future.

“A lot has happened in the last 12 months, and you just are concerned about getting on a plane and having something happen at 35,000 feet,” Miller told the Daily News. “We will take it day by day and see what’s going on.”

Steve Carp’s weekly NHL notebook appears Sundays. Contact him at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.