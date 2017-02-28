NHL trade deadline 1st opportunity for Golden Knights to do business

For the NHL’s 30 teams, Wednesday is the last chance to bolster a roster for next month’s playoffs.

For the 31st team, the Golden Knights, it is the first opportunity to do business, though it may be a while before anything official gets announced since the team still hasn’t finalized its paperwork to join the NHL or made the final payment on the $500 million expansion fee.

It’s trade deadline day for hockey and it usually means a flurry of activity as teams make moves to solidify a run at the Stanley Cup while others unload players in return for assets to retool the roster. Already, some significant moves had been made: Washington acquiring defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from St. Louis, Los Angeles trading for goaltender Ben Bishop from Tampa Bay and the Lightning sending center Brian Boyle to Toronto. Arizona has also been busy, the biggest move being center Martin Hanzal going to Minnesota.

What will Wednesday bring? The deadline is noon Pacific and the last-minute rush could see strong teams such as Chicago and San Jose add that one extra piece to the puzzle to ensure the Cup contention worthiness.

But it’s the teams battling for those final playoff spots that are going to have tough decisions to make. Do they give up future draft picks for a player to help them get into the top eight? Do they decide to sell and still make the playoffs? Or do they stand pat and hope that what they have is good enough to get in?

While all of this is going on, Golden Knights general manager George McPhee will be fielding calls and chatting with his fellow GMs about draft picks, both for 2017 and beyond. The Knights currently have no players to trade nor can they accept any players currently under contract in return at this time. But they have their full compliment of picks and McPhee will be listening to offers.

“We can make a gentlemen’s agreement,” he said. “If something makes sense, we’ll take a long look at it.”

