No-call on questionable hit to head a factor in Penguins’ win over Capitals?

The hockey world is still abuzz over Monday’s wild battle in Pittsburgh between the Penguins and the Washington Capitals, a game that saw nine goals scored in the second period and had the Penguins winning in overtime, 8-7.

But lost in much of the hype over the flood of goals was a cheap shot by Pittsburgh’s Patric Hornqvist that lit the fuse for the fireworks at PPG Paints Arena.

With the Penguins trailing 3-0 and obviously frustrated, Hornqvist nailed Washington’s T.J. Oshie with a high stick to the head. Oshie was knocked for a loop and had to go to the dressing room for a look-see from the doctors as per the NHL’s concussion protocol.

Hornqvist wound up getting two minutes, not for high sticking or elbowing (he also got his elbow up in Oshie’s face) but for roughing after Capitals’ forward Daniel Winnik came to Oshie’s defense and the two briefly mixed it up.

The Penguins scored and the scoreboard explosion was on.

But what would have happened had Hornqvist been called for a major penalty for the hit to Oshie’s head? Or at least assessed two additional minutes to go with the roughing? Would the Penguins have been able to have the same momentum?

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said as much Wednesday when he told the Washington Post that the non-call on Hornqvist changed the game.

“If it’s there, it’s there,” Ovechkin told the Post. “The last game, how many calls they missing? Obviously, before four-on-four, it was a straight head shot on Osh and no call. It was six men on the ice, and I asked him why he didn’t see that and why he didn’t call that. He said, ‘Well, I was watching six men on the ice and another guy see the same.’ I said, ‘Why didn’t you call that?’ ‘Well, we figured out we tried to do something else.’ Okay, so just call it. You killed the game and killed our momentum.

This isn’t about taking sides, it’s about safety. If the NHL is serious about protecting its players then the referees have to do their job. And if the refs don’t call it, the department of player safety needs to step in and make it right.

The league talks about taking head shots out of the game but Monday, that’s all it was — talk. And it took the edge off of what turned out to be arguably the NHL’s game of the year.

PATRICK’S BACK

Remember Nolan Patrick? The center and captain of the Brandon Wheat Kings who came into the season as the projected No. 1 pick for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in June finally returned to action Jan. 13 after missing three months with an upper body injury.

Patrick had two goals and two assists against Kootenay in his first game back and according to Kelly McCrimmon, the Wheat Kings’ owner and assistant general manager of the Golden Knights, Patrick felt fine.

“He appears fully recovered and we don’t anticipate any setbacks,” McCrimmon said.

Wednesday, NHL Central Scouting released its mid-season rankings, Patrick was No. 1, followed by Switzerland center Nico Hischier , who had a strong showing at the recent World Junior Championships. The two will go head-to-head at the Jan. 30 CHL Prospects Game in Quebec City. Patrick will captain Team Cherry while Hischier, who plays for Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, will captain Team Orr.

Several Golden Knights scouts and hockey operations members will be at the game, including McCrimmon and Scott Luce, the team’s director of amateur scouting.

SO LONG, SHANE?

The unthinkable may actually be thinkable. Yes, Shane Doan may be willing to leave the Arizona Coyotes.

Doan indicated that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in his contract if the veteran forward could go to a Stanley Cup contender. But he also said it would have to be “the perfect situation.” Think Ray Bourque to Colorado back in 2001.

Doan, 40, has played his entire career with the ‘Yotes, starting when they were still in Winnipeg as the Jets in 1995. He is a two-time all-star and recently appeared in his 1,500th NHL game and has 400 career goals. The Coyotes have the second-worst record in the NHL and aren’t making the playoffs. So maybe they can pull a Bourque and send their leader to a Cup contender, getting some draft picks in return.

It will be worth watching in the coming weeks. The trading deadline is March 1.

