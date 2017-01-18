RJ Sports Editor Bill Bradley, reporter Steve Carp talk Golden Knights — VIDEO

Review-Journal Sports Editor Bill Bradley returned Wednesday for his bi-weekly lunch chat on Facebook Live. This week RJ reporter Steve Carp, who covers all things Golden Knights, joined him to give an update on the Las Vegas NHL expansion team.

This week’s topics included Golden Knights’ scouting updates, television and radio deals, a minor-league affiliate, the team’s practice facility and when jerseys will be available.

Carp will be headed to the NHL All-Star game, which is Jan. 29. He’ll also be heading to the Frozen Four and the Memorial Cup.

In two weeks we’ll talk sports betting ahead of the Super Bowl with RJ reporter Todd Dewey.

