RJ Sports Editor Bill Bradley, reporter Steve Carp talk Golden Knights — VIDEO

Fans purchase official Golden Knights merchandise at the conclusion of a ceremony to unveil the Las Vegas' NHL expansion franchise's official team nickname, logos and colors on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Toshiba Plaza, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal Sports Editor Bill Bradley returned Wednesday for his bi-weekly lunch chat on Facebook Live. This week RJ reporter Steve Carp, who covers all things Golden Knights, joined him to give an update on the Las Vegas NHL expansion team.

This week’s topics included Golden Knights’ scouting updates, television and radio deals, a minor-league affiliate, the team’s practice facility and when jerseys will be available.

Carp will be headed to the NHL All-Star game, which is Jan. 29. He’ll also be heading to the Frozen Four and the Memorial Cup.

In two weeks we’ll talk sports betting ahead of the Super Bowl with RJ reporter Todd Dewey.

Check out the full video below.

Questions for Facebook Live lunchtime chats, which are held every other Wednesday, can be sent to bbradley@reviewjournal.com.

