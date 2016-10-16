Seat selection process for Las Vegas NHL season ticket-holders is pain-free

Owner Bill Foley has been spending a lot of money since he officially got his NHL expansion team for Las Vegas on June 22.

Monday, he finally starts to get some of those dollars back.

The team launches its long-awaited seating phase for its 16,000 season ticket-holders. For the next few weeks, those who put down deposits will get to go online, select their seats in T-Mobile Arena and begin to pay off their bill. Everyone will have to put down 20 percent of what they owe with the rest of the payments being spread out interest-free over the next nine months. Season subscribers will also have the option to pay up in full.

“We want to make it as fair as possible for everyone,” said Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president for ticketing and suites. “We wanted to devise a system that was easy for the user and it had to be done in such a way that they could understand it.”

Fans have been mailed a brochure and sent a video on how to go through the process. Each season ticket-holder will be assigned an access code and a specific time in order to select their seats. Those with the longest commitment for the most expensive seats will get to select first. Those who chose the least expensive option for the shortest time period (one year) will pick last.

“There’s always the challenge of making everyone happy,” Pollock said. “We’ve said all along that the people who committed the longest went to the front of the line.”

Many fans who attended the team’s open house this summer have a plan in mind. They scouted out the locations they want to sit in and they should be able to get through the process quickly and sit where they want to.

Having also attended the open house, this reporter got a chance to test-drive the seat-selection system Friday afternoon. Trying to keep things as realistic as possible (most journalists can’t afford center ice seats six rows from the glass), I initially opted for the upper bowl behind the net in Section 206, Row Q which was priced at $25 per seat, per game. But after talking myself into believing the RJ will give me a raise, I decided on Loge seating behind the goal. Those seats have a $75 per seat, per game price tag.

I had 10 minutes to make my decision. Once I logged onto the system, it asked me where I wanted to sit. A 3-dimensional virtual model of T-Mobile Arena popped up on the screen and I clicked on to Section 120, which is directly behind the goal. At first, I looked at Row P. Then I looked at Row B, which was more expensive ($90 per seat per game). So I moved back up, this time to Row J, which was the lowest row in my price range.

I clicked on seats 1 and 2 and appeared to be all set. Then I noticed a railing was in the way, obstructing my view. I canceled my order and moved over one section to 119. I stayed in Row J, looked at the image and saw it gave me a clear view of the entire ice.

In a matter of seconds, I had checked out, the proud owner of seats 8 and 9 in Section 119, Row J. I was also out $6,600 plus a $15 handling fee. The entire process, including changing my location, had taken less than four minutes.

By buying two seats, I also qualified for a Las Vegas team jersey, which Pollock promises will arrive in time for opening night next October. Each season ticket-holder will receive a jersey for every two seats purchased up to six.

When I informed Foley of my “purchase,” he said: “That’s great.” But when I fessed up and told him it was just a mock purchase, his enthusiasm waned just a tad. Perhaps that $6,600 would have come in handy to pay for one of general manager George McPhee’s scouting trips.

But Foley shouldn’t worry. Pollock estimates at least 90 percent of the 16,000 will fulfill their commitment. Some have had their money tied up since Feb. 10, 2015, the first day the organization accepted deposits in launching the season ticket drive. At the time, the goal was to get 10,000 deposits. Now, there’s a waiting list as the team capped deposits at the 16,000 number a couple of weeks ago.

“That’s my gut feeling,” Pollock said of the 90 percent number. “If you’ve been in it this long, why would you pull out now?”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow on Twitter: @stevecarprj.