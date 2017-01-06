Troy Terry, Tyler Parsons star again as US wins junior hockey title

MONTREAL — Different day, same heroes.

Troy Terry scored the winning goal in the shootout for the second straight day, and goaltender Tyler Parsons blanked Canada in the shootout as the United States won the World Junior Hockey Championship with a 5-4 victory over host Canada on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

It was the first gold medal in the under-20 event for the Americans since 2013 and the fourth overall.

Despite having home ice and a raucous crowd behind it, Canada could not hold a 4-2 third-period lead. Team USA rallied with goals from Kieffer Bellows and Colin White 2:23 apart to pull even.

Both teams had great chances in overtime. The U.S. had three stabs at a loose puck in front of Carter Hart late in OT but could not beat him. At the other end, Mitchell Stephens had Parsons at his mercy, but was unable to finish in front with seven seconds left.

In the shootout, neither team scored during the first three rounds. But in the fourth, Terry, a fifth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2015, beat Hart for a 5-4 lead. He had scored three times in Wednesday’s seven-round semifinal shootout win over Russia.

That left it up to Parsons, a second-round selection of the Calgary Flames in 2016. He had made a big save in the sixth round of the Russia game and was clutch again against Canada. He stopped Anthony Cirelli in the fourth round, then clinched the victory with a pad save of Nicolas Roy as his teammates jumped off the bench and mobbed one another in celebration.

Russia won the bronze with a 2-1 overtime victory over Sweden.

