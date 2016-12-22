Vegas Golden Knights’ 1st schedule hinges on players’ possible participation in Olympics

October is still a long ways away. But the Golden Knights already are working on their inaugural season schedule at T-Mobile Arena.

The team has sent preliminary date information to the NHL regarding the availability of T-Mobile for the 2017-18 season. The NHL is expected to open its Centennial season on Oct. 4 though it is not known whether the Knights will play that night, and if they do, whether they’ll be at home.

“We started that process a couple of weeks ago,” team president Kerry Bubolz said. “We’re working with (arena general manager) Dan Quinn and his staff.

“We’ll be providing the league more detailed information in the coming weeks.”

Traditionally, the defending Stanley Cup champion opens at home and the game is attended by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman will want to be at the Knights’ home opener so the possibilities include the team won’t play on Oct. 4, would open on the road that night or not play their home opener until a few days later.

The Knights will be on the road for an extended period in mid-March when the Pacific-12 Conference holds its postseason basketball tournament in the building. Only their preseason schedule should be affected by the Professional Bull Riders World Finals, which are scheduled for T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 1-5.

Part of the problem in putting the schedule together is the NHL hasn’t decided whether its players will participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics, which are set for Feb. 9-25 in South Korea. That decision is expected to be made next month.

If the players participate, there will be a two-week Olympic break and the NHL will play a more compacted schedule. No Olympics and the season is played uninterrupted with more space between games.

“Once the Olympics issue is decided we’ll have a much clearer picture on what the schedule can be expected to look like,” Bubolz said.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.