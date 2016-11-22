Plenty of options for Thanksgiving runs in Las Vegas area

Looking for a way to run off those Thanksgiving calories?

All across Las Vegas, there are races to help you do so.

Here’s a look at some of the Thanksgiving day and weekend races around town:

Las Vegas Turkey Trot

BBSC Endurance Running will put on the Las Vegas Turkey Trot, where runners can participate in a half marathon, half marathon relay, 12K, 5K or one-mile stroll.

The race takes place within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and race director Cedric Keppler said they were expecting close to 1,100 participants by the time the race starts, making it the largest in town.

“Ours is … for fun, but it’s sanctioned by USA Track and Field so people do take it seriously and I think it’s the most popular because of its scenic views,” Keppler said.

Participants will receive a finisher medal in the shape of a turkey and a Thanksgiving-themed race t-shirt. Post-race awards will be Thanksgiving-themed coffee mugs.

Online registration has closed, but those interested still can register on race day at the Hoover Dam Lodge from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Prices range from $125 (half marathon relay) to $40 for the one mile.

Wobble Before You Gobble

For years, Thanksgiving day runs were a tradition for Julie Hosea of Xtreme Timing and her family.

When they got into the race timing business, they could no longer participate, but eventually decided to start Wobble Before You Gobble because it had been a “great family tradition.”

“Thanksgiving is actually the most popular running day of the year,” Hosea said. “Everybody seems to be happy. There’s a lot of families, a lot of kids. It’s a really big tradition and multi-generational. It’s a lot of fun.”

Participants will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and prizes include a Thanksgiving-themed bobblehead.

The race will take place in Kellogg Zaher Park on Thanksgiving morning. Online registration has closed, but people can register on Thanksgiving for the 5K ($45), Kids 5K (12 and under) ($40) or one mile walk ($40).

Turkey Rock

Last year, Jus Run decided to add a Thanksgiving day race to compete a holiday series.

They attracted over 600 participants to the race.

“We decided that we would try a Halloween race, Thanksgiving race and then a December race and then if people participate in all three races then they get a special ‘Rock the Holiday’ triple crown race series medal and so it went over really well last year and so we’re repeating it this year,” owner and race director Cynthia Ganey said.

This year, they’re expecting around 500, including some dressed for the event.

“We encourage people to dress up and wear pilgrim’s hat or turkey tail feathers and we have people that come out in full blown turkey costumes just for fun,” Ganey said.

The event, which will start behind the PKWY Tavern on the Western Beltway Trail, includes a 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run/walk.

Those interested can register online with prices at $50 (10K), $45 (5K) and $35 (one-mile fun run/walk). A portion of all proceeds will go to Keep Memory Alive for Alzheimer’s research.

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird will take place two days after Thanksgiving and feature a half marathon, 10K and 5K in its first year.

The event, which is managed by Bristlecone Events, will serve as the company’s first race and take place at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, the former site of the Pilgrims Rock race.

“We haven’t official officially launched, our website isn’t ready yet and our social media is not quite ready yet, so this is sort of a soft opening,” race director Eric Larsen said.

Larsen is hoping to launch the website in mid-December with the company’s spring calendar.

In the meantime, he is expecting just shy of 100 people for his first event.

The finisher medal will be a gravy boat and then finishers trophies will be called the “Gravy Boats of Glory.”

“It’s just an effort to have some fun with it. So many events have very typical medals and they all look the same after awhile, so I wanted something that would be a little cheeky and stand out.

Online registration is closed but day of race registration is open and ranges from $75 (half marathon) to $55 (10K) and $35 (5K).

