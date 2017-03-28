Raiders accepting fan deposits for ‘place in history’ at Las Vegas stadium

Oakland Raiders fans can reserve a personal seat license in the to-be-constructed Las Vegas stadium by depositing $100 with the franchise, the NFL team announced Tuesday.
The Raiders posted the ticket deposit information on the web site lasvegasstadium.raiders.com complete with a rendering of the planned $1.9-billion stadium, which will seat 65,000.
The link directs to page where deposits can be made for PSLs. The team said the deposit is refundable.
The Raiders, who will play in Oakland in 2017 and perhaps beyond, plan to compete in the new domed stadium in 2020. No site for the stadium has been determined.
