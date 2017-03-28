Raiders accepting fan deposits for ‘place in history’ at Las Vegas stadium

The Raiders offered this "FAQ" about the tickets on the deposit website:

What do I get by placing a Las Vegas Stadium Personal Seat License ("PSL") deposit?

Placing a deposit to purchase a PSL at Las Vegas Stadium places you in line to have an opportunity topurchase a PSL from the Clark County Stadium Authority and Season Tickets to Raiders games played at thenew Las Vegas Stadium. In addition to securing your opportunity to purchase a PSL, placing your depositensures that you will receive information as it becomes available. Details regarding the process for the saleof PSLs and Raiders Season Tickets at the new Las Vegas Stadium are being finalized. Your Las VegasStadium PSL deposit will be applied toward a PSL purchase at the new Las Vegas Stadium. Only one depositper household is permitted.

What is the benefit of purchasing a PSL?

You will need to purchase a PSL from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority in order to purchase Raiders SeasonTickets. Details regarding pricing and seat rights to additional events at the new Las Vegas Stadium haveyet to be determined. A PSL is a one-time fee that will secure your right to purchase season tickets toRaiders games and other events at the new Las Vegas Stadium.

What happens if I sign up for more information but do not place a $100 Las Vegas Stadium PSLdeposit?

You will receive updates on the new Las Vegas Stadium. However, only purchasers of PSLs at the new LasVegas stadium will have the opportunity to purchase Raiders Season Tickets at the new Las Vegas Stadium.

Does placing a Las Vegas Stadium PSL deposit guarantee me the opportunity to purchase RaidersSeason Tickets at the new Las Vegas Stadium?

Those who place a Las Vegas Stadium PSL deposit will be offered the opportunity to purchase RaidersSeason Tickets based on the PSL sale and seat selection process administered by the Raiders.

When can I choose my specific Raiders Season Ticket location for the new Las Vegas Stadium?

Everyone who places a Las Vegas Stadium PSL deposit will receive information regarding the PSL sale andseat selection process as it becomes available. Specific Season Ticket locations are not guaranteed byplacing a $100 Las Vegas Stadium deposit.

What happens to my $100 Las Vegas Stadium PSL deposit if I choose to buy Season Tickets in 2017-2019?

Your Las Vegas Stadium deposit can only be applied towards the purchase of PSLs at the new Las VegasStadium.

When will the new Las Vegas Stadium open?

The new Las Vegas Stadium is currently anticipated to open for the 2020 NFL season.

What if Raiders Season Tickets sell out before I get the opportunity to purchase a PSL, or I do not likethe Season Ticket location offered to me?

In the event all Raiders Season Tickets are sold before you have had the opportunity to purchase a PSL andselect a Season Ticket offered to you (or you have the made a deposit to purchase a PSL but elect not topurchase the PSL and the Season Ticket locations offered), you have two options: (1) You can join the PSLand/or season ticket waitlist when/if created; or (2) You can request a full refund of your $100 Las VegasStadium PSL deposit.

— Source: Oakland Raiders.