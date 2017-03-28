So many questions on Raiders’ road from Oakland to Las Vegas

PHOENIX – The Oakland Raiders officially are the psychological property of Las Vegas. But as a physical entity, the franchise remains a vital component of the Bay Area, particularly for that infamous collection of rabid Raider fans who are adorned in skeleton masks, chains and spiked shoulder pads.

The question hangs in the arid desert air like a booming Marquette King punt.

When does it all happen?

When will the Raiders play a bona-fide regular-season game in Las Vegas? When will you bump into Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at Downtown Summerlin? When does head coach Jack Del Rio check out a Bishop Gorman game on a Friday night? When will bachelor owner Mark Davis inspect the (chicken) thighs and breasts at Hooter’s, or sample the lettuce wraps at PF Chang’s?

Davis is all-in with Las Vegas … just not quite yet.

Right now, the Raiders’ 61-year-old general managing partner plays a high-stakes game of semantics. Appeasing Raider Nation, and thousands more who buy season tickets and suite packages in Oakland for the 2017 season, is problematic at best.

“We’re the Oakland Raiders right now, still playing in Oakland,’’ Davis said, circled by reporters following commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement Monday that Southern Nevada was the franchise’s latest NFL domicile, the second time that the Raiders have crushed the hearts and hopes of its fans by departing for greener football pastures.

But, within a few seconds, Davis added: “We look forward to our new home in Nevada.’’

It might happen sooner than most observers anticipate. This is why: A movement already exists among Alameda County politicians to bounce the Raiders from Oakland. As in ASAP.

Oakland City Council President Larry Reid appears to be leading the kick-the-Raiders-out-now cavalry. He told reporters Monday that he will consult with city attorneys and the Joint Powers Authority to examine the Raiders’ lease at the Oakland Coliseum in an effort to boot them before the 2017 season commences. The legal reasoning behind possible scenario is that the Raiders did not negotiate in good faith in an effort to build a new stadium.

“You will never ever see me wearing anything that says the Raiders,’’ Reid said.

A story on UNLVscout.com last fall reported that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was stunned when the State of Nevada agreed last October to fund $750 million for a domed $1.9-billion stadium project. Schaaf reportedly was vehement in saying to aides that she would try to use her influence to immediately force the Raiders from Oakland if they ever were approved to relocate to Las Vegas.

Davis contended Monday that the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority purposely stalled in an effort to reach a stadium deal with the franchise until after the Raiders no longer were a possibility to move to Los Angeles. In January of 2016, owners instead decided to relocate the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles, thereby removing any negotiating leverage Davis possessed. He said that Alameda officials then told him they were increasing the lease price for the next three seasons.

“At that time, we decided for a long-term solution,’’ Davis said.

That, of course, was Las Vegas.

With the proper NFL-approved upgrades to Sam Boyd Stadium, home of the UNLV Rebels, the Raiders could play there for a preseason game by 2018. Or more, if some Alameda County officials get their way.

Davis was asked if he expected the Raiders to play at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2018.

“Oh, you mean maybe a preseason game?’’ he replied, implying that is precisely what he planned.

The NFL already has examined Sam Boyd Stadium for suitability, most recently during the last month. The locker rooms must be upgraded to league standards, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Players Association. Additional seating must be added. And issues pertaining to television broadcast equipment inside the stadium must be addressed.

Davis was asked about the Raiders playing in Las Vegas by 2019.

“That’s yet to be seen,’’ he said, without elaboration.

This much we do know: No stadium lease is finalized between the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and the Raiders. No land purchase has been executed although negotiations continue.

When Goodell was asked what the blueprint was for the Raiders’ timetable to move to Las Vegas, he basically punted. Why? The same reason Davis holds his breath. No one is quite sure how Raider Nation will respond to the worst news it has received since, well, Al Davis – the Original Raider and Mark’s father – shipped the team to Los Angeles for the 1982 season. The Raiders played in L.A. for 13 seasons.

“They do have an option (on their stadium lease) for two more years,’’ at the Oakland Coliseum, Goodell said. “They do not have a confirmed site. That is something they are exploring.’’

Not surprisingly, Raiders president Marc Badain did not want to address the Sam Boyd Stadium topic, either. The Raiders’ proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 season.

When a reporter used the term “lame-duck,” Badain got defensive.

“First off, I wouldn’t use the term lame-duck,’’ Badain said. “We’re still the Oakland Raiders. We are the Raiders. We represent Raider Nation… . It’s up to me to talk to them and let them know why, how and what has happened, and hopefully we can work things out together for the future.’’

Badain said the Raiders are interested in extending two one-year options that currently take them through the 2018 season into 2019, “if the fans would like us to stay there,’’ in order to “bring a championship back to Oakland.’’

Which dyed-in-the-silver-and-black fans might find pretty rich.

