Reigning state player of the year picks Arizona

Centennial senior Sam Thomas made an oral commitment to Arizona for women’s basketball on Tuesday.

Thomas, the reigning state player of the year, averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.0 assists as a junior en route to earning first-team all-state honors.

“I think it’s a good choice for her,” Centennial coach Karen Weitz said. “She’s a good fit for any program. She’s just so versatile and is a very coachable kid. She will adapt to whatever system. That’s one thing I think about Sam. When she came to me (from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan), she was so adaptive to our program.”

The 6-foot wing chose the Wildcats over scholarship offers from Michigan, Northwestern and UNLV, announcing her decision via Twitter.

Thomas played a key role in helping the Bulldogs win their second consecutive state championship in February. She scored 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting in the state semifinals and added nine points and seven rebounds in a 78-62 win over Liberty in the state final.

