RJ’s Ron Kantowski named Nevada’s Sportswriter of the Year

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ron Kantowski has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced.

It is the first such honor for Kantowski, who began working for the Las Vegas Sun in 1987 before arriving at the RJ in December of 2009.

In addition to his columnist duties, Kantowski also covers motorsports for the newspaper.

“Ron brings unparalleled knowledge of Las Vegas to our sports pages,” RJ sports editor Bill Bradley said. “His writing is an inviting style that makes readers feel as if a friend is telling them a story. We are proud of everything he brings to the section.”

Kantowski, 60, lives in Henderson with his wife, Linda.

A native of Whiting, Indiana, Kantowski attended Western New Mexico University. His two sports passions are the Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis 500, in that order.

“This is a long overdue honor,” RJ sports columnist Ed Graney said. “Few encompass the class, humility and exceptional talent Ron does. There is no better person in our business, and none more deserving of this award.”

Chris Maathuis, sports director at KLAS-TV Channel 8, was named the Nevada State Sportscaster of the Year for a second time.

All state winners, along with 2017 Hall of Fame class, will be honored June 25-26, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where the NSMA have moved operations.