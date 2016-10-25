Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon course changed for 50th running

The Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is hitting an important milestone this year and, and in its 50th running, the marathon will have a different course than in years past.

The marathon route was redesigned with a nine-mile section in North Las Vegas replaced by mileage within the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

“The marathon no longer runs north of the 515 freeway,” event organizer Dan Cruz said. “It’s all contained and it’s all also east of the (I)-15. The marathon’s basically contained a little bit more near downtown Las Vegas.”

Cruz said they got rid of the section in North Las Vegas for a couple of reasons.

“It opens up those roads for traffic and local residents and also from a participants’ experience, it was the furthest point away from the Strip and it didn’t have the same energy, spectator support and all the atmosphere that the other portions of the course have when they’re on the Strip.”

The 5K, which will take place on Nov. 12, a day before the marathon, also runs through the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and Cruz said all the entertainment elements set up for the 5K will remain through the next day.

The hope is that the it creates not only a more exciting route for participants but that there are more people along the route, too.

“Sometimes the marathon, once it separates from the half marathon (which) a vast majority of participants are running, there’s just not as many people on the course and they’re spread out more especially some of those more further away points in North Las Vegas and so by increasing better mileage, it should be a better marathon experience for the 50th running of the Las Vegas Marathon,” Cruz said.

So far, more than 40,000 entrants have signed up for the four race distances, and Cruz said they are on pace to shatter last year’s number, which was more than 42,000.

Around 25,000 people have signed up for the half marathon, more than 8,000 for the 5K and around 5,000 for both the marathon and the 10K.

Online registration is still open for all four events and will close Nov. 6.

Cruz said those interested in registering will also be able to do so at the three-day Health and Fitness Expo, provided none of the races sell out first.

The Expo is just one of many forms of entertainment throughout the the weekend, which will also include a show headlined by Snoop Dogg and bands and DJs playing along the course.

“Preparations are going great,” Cruz said. “This is the Super Bowl of the running community.”

