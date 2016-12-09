2016 National Finals Rodeo eighth go-round results

Eighth Performance Results, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage, $26,231; 2. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 86.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, and J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 85, $13,327 each; 5. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 84.5, $6,769; 6. (tie) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., and R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $2,115; 8. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 80.5; 9. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 78; 10. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 77.5; 12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 74; 13. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 70.5; 14. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., NS; 15. Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, INJ. Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 675 points on eight head; 2. Caleb Bennett, 650.5; 3. J.R. Vezain, 648.5; 4. Clayton Biglow, 646.5; 5. Jake Vold, 644.5; 6. Richmond Champion, 643. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $298,118; 2. Orin Larsen, $194,834; 3. Tanner Aus, $186,922; 4. Caleb Bennett, $185,436; 5. Jake Vold, $176,065; 6. R.C. Landingham, $167,563; 7. Clayton Biglow, $154,564; 8. Winn Ratliff, $153,680; 9. Jake Brown, $120,282; 10. J.R. Vezain, $110,643; 11. Ty Breuer, $110,099; 12. Wyatt Denny, $107,400; 13. Richmond Champion, $106,246; 14. Evan Jayne, $97,081; 15. Jessy Davis, $79,916.

Steer wrestling: 1. Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, 4.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.3, $20,731; 3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 4.5, $15,654; 4. Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., 4.6, $11,000; 5. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.9, $6,769; 6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 5.3, $4,231; 7. (tie) Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, and Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 5.4; 9. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 6.3; 10. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 7.0; 11. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 8.2; 12. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 12.0; 13. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 14.1; 14. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 15.0; 15. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., NT. Average standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 33.3 seconds on eight head; 2. Matt Reeves, 33.4; 3. Jason Thomas, 38.5; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 44.2; 5. Nick Guy, 50.8; 6. Clayton Hass, 34.0 on seven. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $210,676; 2. Clayton Hass, $180,957; 3. J.D. Struxness, $175,877; 4. Matt Reeves, $162,658; 5. Jason Thomas, $150,560; 6. Ty Erickson, $145,673; 7. Dakota Eldridge, $135,528; 8. Billy Bugenig, $109,330; 9. Josh Peek, $103,397; 10. Jacob Talley, $96,686; 11. Baylor Roche, $93,636; 12. Riley Duvall, $93,460; 13. Trevor Knowles, $91,923; 14. Nick Guy, $91,231; 15. Cody Cabral, $83,139.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 3.7 seconds, $26,231; 2. Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas, 4.2, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.4, $15,654; 4. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.5, $11,000; 5. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.7, $6,769; 6. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.5, $4,231; 7. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 6.6; 8. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, 9.1; 9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 9.7; 10. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas, 9.9; 11. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore., 13.9; 12. (tie) Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif.; and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, NT. Average standings: 1. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 37.5 seconds on seven head; 2. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 43.3; 3. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 45.3; 4. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 47.2; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 61.3; 6. Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, 35.1 on six. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $211,936; 2. Dustin Bird, $200,102; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $173,592; 4. Riley Minor, $166,012; 5. Clay Smith, $157,265; 6. Erich Rogers, $150,685; 7. Levi Simpson, $147,383; 8. Matt Sherwood, $139,561; 9. Garrett Rogers, $109,731; 10. Zac Small, $108,883; 11. Colby Lovell, $106,591; 12. Kolton Schmidt, $106,147; 13. Tyler Wade, $103,529; 14. Cody Snow, $100,718; 15. Coleman Proctor, $92,049. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $208,591; 2. Russell Cardoza, $193,441; 3. Junior Nogueira, $173,592; 4. Brady Minor, $164,504; 5. Paul Eaves, $158,554; 6. Jeremy Buhler, $156,561; 7. Cory Petska, $151,911; 8. Quinn Kesler, $139,530; 9. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $109,755; 10. Jake Minor, $109,152; 11. Dugan Kelly, $106,510; 12. Wesley Thorp, $103,317; 13. Billie Jack Saebens, $98,834; 14. Travis Graves, $90,796; 15. Shay Carroll, $84,737.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 88 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Lipstick N Whiskey, $26,231; 2. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 86, $20,731; 3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 85, $15,654; 4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 84, $11,000; 5. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 83.5, $6,769; 6. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 82, $4,231; 7. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 81; 9. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 80.5; 10. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 80; 11. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 77; 12. (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah; Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La.; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah; and Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., NS. Average standings: 1. Jake Watson, 663 points on eight head; 2. Zeke Thurston, 584 on seven; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 579; 4. Allen Boore, 575.5; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, 566; 6. Jake Wright, 498 on six. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $237,445; 2. Ryder Wright, $185,527; 3. Zeke Thurston, $184,853; 4. CoBurn Bradshaw, $182,636; 5. Rusty Wright, $163,904; 6. Jake Wright, $160,472; 7. Jake Watson, $147,409; 8. Allen Boore, $141,232; 9. Cody Wright, $140,023; 10. Clay Elliott, $132,991; 11. Cody DeMoss, $118,037; 12. Sterling Crawley, $116,722; 13. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 14. Jesse Wright, $104,943; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 6.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 7.1, $20,731; 3. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.3, $15,654; 4. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 7.7, $11,000; 5. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.8, $6,769; 6. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 8.2, $4,231; 7. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 8.4; 8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 9.1; 9. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 9.4; 10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 11.9; 11. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 12.0; 12. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 13.5; 13. (tie) Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas; Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif.; and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, NT. Average standings: 1. Riley Pruitt, 67.4 seconds on eight head; 2. Tyson Durfey, 76.4; 3. Cade Swor, 77.3; 4. Hunter Herrin, 78.3; 5. Marcos Costa, 87.2; 6. Cory Solomon, 93.6. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $195,600; 2. Marty Yates, $170,732; 3. Matt Shiozawa, $161,281; 4. Shane Hanchey, $159,394; 5. Hunter Herrin, $158,188; 6. Caleb Smidt, $146,123; 7. Tyson Durfey, $144,542; 8. Cade Swor, $140,181; 9. Cory Solomon, $123,623; 10. Timber Moore, $118,539; 11. Blane Cox, $116,089; 12. Riley Pruitt, $113,317; 13. Ryan Jarrett, $108,361; 14. Reese Riemer, $99,641; 15. Ryle Smith, $94,386.

Barrel racing: 1. Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.37 seconds, $26,231; 2. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 13.63, $20,731; 3. Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 13.66, $15,654; 4. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 13.67, $11,000; 5. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 13.68, $6,769; 6. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 13.69, $4,231; 7. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 13.72; 8. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 13.73; 9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 13.78; 10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 13.84; 11. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 13.88; 12. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 18.58; 13. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 18.71; 14. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 18.84; 15. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 19.00. Average standings: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 110.55 seconds on eight runs; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 114.34; 3. Sherry Cervi, 115.36; 4. Pamela Capper, 115.60; 5. Mary Burger, 115.65; 6. Stevi Hillman, 116.68. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $271,207; 2. Kimmie Wall, $190,987; 3. Amberleigh Moore, $185,953; 4. Sherry Cervi, $181,679; 5. Lisa Lockhart, $179,206; 6. Ivy Conrado, $155,006; 7. Sarah Rose McDonald, $147,595; 8. Michele McLeod, $144,707; 9. Pamela Capper, $143,620; 10. Jackie Ganter, $142,041; 11. Stevi Hillman, $140,874; 12. Jana Bean, $135,605; 13. Mary Walker, $122,816; 14. Carley Richardson, $103,991; 15. Cayla (Melby) Small, $101,967.

Bull riding: 1. Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo., 89 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo’s Cooper’s Comet, $26,231; 2. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 71.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho; Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif.; Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla.; NS; 15. Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, INJ. Average standings: 1. Shane Proctor, 590 points on seven head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 418 on five; 3. Brennon Eldred, 415; 4. Joe Frost, 336 on four; 5. Tyler Smith, 253 on three; 6. Jordan Spears, 252.5. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $252,644; 2. Brennon Eldred, $206,996; 3. Shane Proctor, $205,095; 4. Joe Frost, $174,302; 5. Jordan Spears, $151,802; 6. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 7. Scottie Knapp, $141,099; 8. Jeff Askey, $134,993; 9. Tyler Smith, $133,545; 10. Rorey Maier, $127,594; 11. Cody Rostockyj, $125,787; 12. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 13. Garrett Tribble, $113,464; 14. Cody Teel, $112,194; 15. Tim Bingham, $91,321.

All-around world standings: 1. Dustin Bird, $214,181; 2. Russell Cardoza, $204,720; 3. Clayton Hass, $195,954; 4. Junior Nogueira, $175,036; 5. Caleb Smidt, $159,623; 6. Clay Smith, $154,578; 7. Josh Peek, $148,603; 8. Ryan Jarrett, $120,089; 9. JoJo LeMond, $112,623; 10. Ryle Smith, $99,862; 11. Shay Carroll, $94,076; 12. Rhen Richard, $81,497.