2016 National Finals Rodeo fifth go-round results

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Fifth Performance Results, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 89 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo’s Wilson Sanchez, $26,231; 2. Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, 88, $20,731; 3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87, $15,654; 4. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 86, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah; Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn.; and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 84.5, $1,410 each; 9. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 84; 10. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 83.5; 11. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 82; 12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 77.5; 13. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 75.0; 14. (tie) Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, and Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., NS. Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 424.5 points on five head; 2. Clayton Biglow, 423.5; 3. Caleb Bennett, 418.5; 4. Jake Vold, 412.5; 5. Richmond Champion, 401.0; 6. J.R. Vezain, 399.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $264,060; 2. Caleb Bennett, $185,436; 3. Tanner Aus, $173,806; 4. Clayton Biglow, $154,564; 5. Jake Vold, $149,834; 6. Orin Larsen, $148,296; 7. R.C. Landingham, $139,217; 8. Winn Ratliff, $117,295; 9. Jake Brown, $114,782; 10. Wyatt Denny, $107,400; 11. Ty Breuer, $103,330; 12. Evan Jayne, $91,581; 13. J.R. Vezain, $86,316; 14. Richmond Champion, $81,284; 15. Jessy Davis, $77,801.

Steer wrestling: 1. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 3.5 seconds, $26,231; 2. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 3.6, $20,731; 3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 3.7, $15,654; 4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 3.9, $11,000; 5. Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., 4.0, $6,769; 6. (tie) Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, and Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.1, $2,115 each; 8. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.2; 9. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 4.4; 10. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 4.8; 11. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 5.3; 12. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 7.1; 13. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 7.6; 14. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 7.8; 15. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, NT. Average standings: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Matt Reeves, 20.0 seconds on five head; 3. Jason Thomas, 20.9; 4. Nick Guy, 26.6; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 31.0; 6. J.D. Struxness, 15.8 on four. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $183,035; 2. J.D. Struxness, $175,877; 3. Jason Thomas, $150,560; 4. Matt Reeves, $141,927; 5. Clayton Hass, $139,073; 6. Ty Erickson, $124,942; 7. Dakota Eldridge, $105,067; 8. Baylor Roche, $89,405; 9. Billy Bugenig, $88,458; 10. Nick Guy, $84,462; 11. Josh Peek, $81,397; 12. Jacob Talley, $81,033; 13. Cody Cabral, $77,639; 14. Trevor Knowles, $75,423; 15. Riley Duvall, $72,588.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas, and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 4.0 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.2, $15,654; 4. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 4.3, $11,000; 5. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.5, $6,769; 6. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, 9.4, $4,231; 7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 9.5; 8. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 9.8; 9. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 9.9; 10. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 10.0; 11. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., 10.2; 12. (tie) Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore.; Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla.; Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore.; Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas; NT. Average standings: 1. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 28.6 seconds on five head; 2. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 31.7; 3. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 33.2; 4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 19.0 on four; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 23.8; 6. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 24.2. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $178,936; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $173,592; 3. Riley Minor, $155,012; 4. Dustin Bird, $153,846; 5. Clay Smith, $146,265; 6. Erich Rogers, $135,031; 7. Levi Simpson, $129,191; 8. Matt Sherwood, $113,330; 9. Colby Lovell, $106,591; 10. Kolton Schmidt, $106,147; 11. Tyler Wade, $96,760; 12. Zac Small, $88,153; 13. Garrett Rogers, $82,937; 14. Cody Snow, $78,295; 15. Coleman Proctor, $76,254. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $175,591; 2. Junior Nogueira, $173,592; 3. Brady Minor, $153,504; 4. Paul Eaves, $147,554; 5. Russell Cardoza, $147,185; 6. Jeremy Buhler, $138,369; 7. Cory Petska, $136,257; 8. Quinn Kesler, $113,299; 9. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $102,986; 10. Travis Graves, $90,796; 11. Shay Carroll, $84,737; 12. Dugan Kelly, $84,087; 13. Billie Jack Saebens, $83,039; 14. Wesley Thorp, $82,586; 15. Jake Minor, $82,358.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Medicine Woman, $26,231; 2. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 87, $20,731; 3. (tie) Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, and Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 86.5, $13,327 each; 5. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 85.5, $6,769; 6. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 85, $4,231; 7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5; 8. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82.5; 9. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 81.5; 10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 80; 11. (tie) Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah; Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La.; Cody Wright, Milford, Utah; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah; and Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., NT. Average standings: 1. Jake Wright, 414.5 points on five head; 2. Allen Boore, 411; 3. Jake Watson, 410.5; 4. Ryder Wright, 345.5 on four; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 331; 6. Zeke Thurston, 330.5. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $212,766; 2. Ryder Wright, $185,527; 3. Rusty Wright, $152,904; 4. Jake Wright, $144,677; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, $140,752; 6. Zeke Thurston, $138,738; 7. Allen Boore, $132,347; 8. Cody DeMoss, $118,037; 9. Cody Wright, $111,677; 10. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 11. Sterling Crawley, $109,953; 12. Jake Watson, $106,653; 13. Jesse Wright, $104,943; 14. Clay Elliott, $103,375; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 6.7 seconds, $26,231; 2. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 7.4, $20,731; 3. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 7.9, $15,654; 4. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.0, $11,000; 5. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 8.6, $6,769; 6. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 8.7, $4,231; 7. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 9.7; 8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 10.2; 9. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 11.9; 10. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 13.3; 11. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 19.1; 12. (tie) Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla.; Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La.; Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas; Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Shiozawa, 41.4 seconds on five head; 2. Riley Pruitt, 43.0; 3. Hunter Herrin, 43.4; 4. Cade Swor, 44.5; 5. Tyson Durfey, 52.2; 6. Timber Moore, 55.5. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $170,638; 2. Hunter Herrin, $151,419; 3. Marty Yates, $141,539; 4. Cade Swor, $140,181; 5. Shane Hanchey, $133,163; 6. Caleb Smidt, $123,700; 7. Timber Moore, $118,539; 8. Matt Shiozawa, $114,320; 9. Cory Solomon, $108,392; 10. Riley Pruitt, $106,547; 11. Blane Cox, $105,089; 12. Tyson Durfey, $102,657; 13. Reese Riemer, $95,410; 14. Ryle Smith, $94,386; 15. Ryan Jarrett, $90,169.

Barrel racing: 1. Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.62 seconds, $26,231; 2. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 13.76, $20,731; 3. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 13.80, $15,654; 4. Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 13.84, $11,000; 5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 13.88, $6,769; 6. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 13.89, $4,231; 7. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 13.94; 8. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 13.99; 9. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 14.04; 10. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 14.05; 11. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 14.06; 12. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 14.10; 13. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 18.76; 14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 18.84; 15. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 19.03. Average standings: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 68.90 seconds on five runs; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 69.15; 3. Pamela Capper, 69.32; 4. Kimmie Wall, 74.03; 5. Sherry Cervi, 74.25; 6. Jana Bean, 74.46. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $220,438; 2. Lisa Lockhart, $170,321; 3. Kimmie Wall, $164,757; 4. Amberleigh Moore, $150,837; 5. Michele McLeod, $144,707; 6. Sherry Cervi, $143,602; 7. Jackie Ganter, $142,041; 8. Pamela Capper, $139,389; 9. Ivy Conrado, $134,275; 10. Sarah Rose McDonald, $126,864; 11. Mary Walker, $122,816; 12. Stevi Hillman, $121,412; 13. Jana Bean, $114,874; 14. Cayla (Melby) Small, $101,967; 15. Carley Richardson, $95,106.

Bull riding: 1. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M., 87 points on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Breaking Bad, $26,231; 2. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 86.5, $20,731; 3. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 86, $15,654; 4. Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo., 85, $11,000; 5. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 83.5, $6,769; 6. (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas, 81, $2,115 each; 8. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 77.5; 9. (tie) Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif.; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., NT. Average standings: 1. Shane Proctor, 422 points on five head; 2. Joe Frost, 336 on four; 3. Brennon Eldred, 253 on three; 4. Sage Kimzey, 251.5; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 171.5 on two; 6. Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas, 160. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $228,951; 2. Shane Proctor, $179,993; 3. Joe Frost, $174,302; 4. Brennon Eldred, $160,034; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 6. Jeff Askey, $134,993; 7. Scottie Knapp, $134,329; 8. Jordan Spears, $129,802; 9. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 10. Cody Teel, $112,194; 11. Rorey Maier, $109,402; 12. Cody Rostockyj, $104,915; 13. Tyler Smith, $101,814; 14. Garrett Tribble, $92,592; 15. Tim Bingham, $91,321.

All-around world standings: 1. Junior Nogueira, $175,036; 2. Dustin Bird, $167,925; 3. Russell Cardoza, $158,464; 4. Clayton Hass, $154,069; 5. Clay Smith, $143,578; 6. Caleb Smidt, $137,200; 7. Josh Peek, $126,603; 8. JoJo LeMond, $112,623; 9. Ryan Jarrett, $101,897; 10. Ryle Smith, $99,862; 11. Shay Carroll, $94,076; 12. Rhen Richard, $81,497.