2016 National Finals Rodeo ninth go-round results

Ninth Performance Results, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback riding: 1. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Good Time Charlie, $26,231; 2. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87, $20,731; 3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 86.5, $15,654; 4. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 86, $11,000; 5. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 85.5, $6,769; 6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 83.5, $4,231; 7. (tie) Evan Jayne, Marseille, France; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif.; and J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 82.5; 10. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 82; 11. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 81.5; 12. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 80.5; 13. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, 76.5; 14. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., NS; 15. Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, INJ. Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 757 points on nine head; 2. J.R. Vezain, 731; 3. Jake Vold, 730.5; 4. Clayton Biglow, 729; 5. Caleb Bennett, 727; 6. Richmond Champion, 724.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $298,118; 2. Tanner Aus, $213,152; 3. Orin Larsen, $210,488; 4. Jake Vold, $187,065; 5. Caleb Bennett, $185,436; 6. R.C. Landingham, $174,332; 7. Clayton Biglow, $154,564; 8. Winn Ratliff, $153,680; 9. Wyatt Denny, $128,131; 10. Jake Brown, $120,282; 11. Ty Breuer, $114,330; 12. J.R. Vezain, $110,643; 13. Richmond Champion, $106,246; 14. Evan Jayne, $97,081; 15. Jessy Davis, $79,916.

Steer wrestling: 1. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.2, $20,731; 3. Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, 4.4, $15,654; 4. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 4.5, $11,000; 5. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.6, $6,769; 6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.7, $4,231; 7. (tie) Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., and Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 4.9; 9. Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., 5.3; 10. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 5.7; 11. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 6.0; 12. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 6.4; 13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 7.2; 14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 12.6; 15. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., NT. Average standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 37.5 seconds on nine head; 2. Jason Thomas, 44.9; 3. Matt Reeves, 46.0; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 51.4; 5. Nick Guy, 55.5; 6. Clayton Hass, 38.4 on eight. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $231,406; 2. Clayton Hass, $196,611; 3. J.D. Struxness, $186,877; 4. Matt Reeves, $162,658; 5. Jason Thomas, $150,560; 6. Ty Erickson, $145,673; 7. Dakota Eldridge, $135,528; 8. Riley Duvall, $119,690; 9. Billy Bugenig, $109,330; 10. Josh Peek, $103,397; 11. Jacob Talley, $96,686; 12. Nick Guy, $95,462; 13. Baylor Roche, $93,636; 14. Trevor Knowles, $91,923; 15. Cody Cabral, $89,908.

Team roping: 1. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore., 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas, 3.8, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.5, $15,654; 4. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 4.6, $11,000; 5. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.0, $6,769; 6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1, $4,231; 7. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, 5.6; 8. Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas, 9.0; 9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 9.4; 10. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 10.0; 11. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 12.1; 12. (tie) Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore.; Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan.; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; and Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., NT. Average standings: 1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 48.3 seconds on eight head; 2. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 49.9; 3. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 51.7; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 66.4; 5. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 37.5 on seven; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 42.2. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $211,936; 2. Dustin Bird, $200,102; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $194,322; 4. Riley Minor, $170,243; 5. Erich Rogers, $166,339; 6. Clay Smith, $164,034; 7. Levi Simpson, $158,383; 8. Matt Sherwood, $139,561; 9. Kolton Schmidt, $132,378; 10. Garrett Rogers, $109,731; 11. Zac Small, $108,883; 12. Colby Lovell, $106,591; 13. Tyler Wade, $103,529; 14. Cody Snow, $100,718; 15. Coleman Proctor, $92,049. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $208,591; 2. Junior Nogueira, $194,322; 3. Russell Cardoza, $193,441; 4. Brady Minor, $168,735; 5. Cory Petska, $167,565; 6. Jeremy Buhler, $167,561; 7. Paul Eaves, $165,323; 8. Quinn Kesler, $139,530; 9. Shay Carroll, $110,968; 10. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $109,755; 11. Jake Minor, $109,152; 12. Dugan Kelly, $106,510; 13. Wesley Thorp, $103,317; 14. Billie Jack Saebens, $98,834; 15. Travis Graves, $90,796.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 88.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeos’ Vitalix Alpha Dog, $26,231; 2. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5, $20,731; 3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 85, $15,654; 4. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 83.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 83, $5,500; CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 83, $5,500; 7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 80.5; 8. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 77.5; 9. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 73.5; 10. (tie) Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah; Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La.; Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La.; Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta; Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D.; Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia. Average standings: 1. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 663 points on eight head; 2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 662; 3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 661.5; 4. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 649; Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 649; 6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 578.5 on seven. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $242,945; 2. Ryder Wright, $211,758; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, $188,136; 4. Zeke Thurston, $184,853; 5. Rusty Wright, $163,904; 6. Jake Wright, $160,472; 7. Cody Wright, $151,023; 8. Jake Watson, $147,409; 9. Allen Boore, $141,232; 10. Clay Elliott, $132,991; 11. Sterling Crawley, $132,376; 12. Jesse Wright, $125,674; 13. Cody DeMoss, $118,037; 14. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 7.4 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 7.5, $15,654; 4. (tie) Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, and Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 8.0, $8,885 each; 6. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 8.7, $4,231; 7. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 8.9; 8. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 10.0; 9. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 10.1; 10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 10.2; 11. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 12.6; 12. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 17.9; 13. (tie) Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas; Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La.; and Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, NT. Average standings: 1. Riley Pruitt, 76.3 seconds on nine head; 2. Cade Swor, 84.8; 3. Tyson Durfey, 86.6; 4. Hunter Herrin, 87.0; 5. Cory Solomon, 101.6; 6. Blane Cox, 70.4 on eight. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $195,600; 2. Marty Yates, $194,212; 3. Hunter Herrin, $162,419; 4. Matt Shiozawa, $161,281; 5. Shane Hanchey, $159,394; 6. Cade Swor, $155,835; 7. Caleb Smidt, $146,123; 8. Tyson Durfey, $144,542; 9. Cory Solomon, $132,507; 10. Ryan Jarrett, $131,842; 11. Blane Cox, $124,973; 12. Timber Moore, $118,539; 13. Riley Pruitt, $113,317; 14. Reese Riemer, $99,641; 15. Ryle Smith, $94,386.

Barrel racing: 1. Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.49 seconds, $26,231; 2. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 13.54, $20,731; 3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 13.59, $15,654; 4. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 13.66, $11,000; 5. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 13.68, $6,769; 6. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 13.71, $4,231; 7. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 13.75; 8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 13.76; 9. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 13.77; 10. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 14.00; 11. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 18.80; 12. Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 18.86; 13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 19.11; 14. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas, 23.70; 15. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 26.60. Average standings: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 124.31 seconds on nine runs; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 127.83; 3. Sherry Cervi, 129.36; 4. Stevi Hillman, 130.27; 5. Kimmie Wall, 131.06; 6. Pamela Capper, 134.40. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $271,207; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $212,183; 3. Kimmie Wall, $195,218; 4. Sherry Cervi, $181,679; 5. Lisa Lockhart, $179,206; 6. Ivy Conrado, $161,775; 7. Stevi Hillman, $156,528; 8. Jackie Ganter, $153,041; 9. Sarah Rose McDonald, $147,595; 10. Michele McLeod, $144,707; 11. Pamela Capper, $143,620; 12. Jana Bean, $135,605; 13. Mary Walker, $122,816; 14. Cayla (Melby) Small, $122,698; 15. Carley Richardson, $103,991.

Bull riding: 1. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 94.5 points on D & H Cattle’s SweetPro’s Bruiser, $26,231; 2. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 90.5, $20,731; 3. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 86, $15,654; 4. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 71.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho; Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif.; Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas; Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo.; and Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; NS; Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, INJ. Average standings: 1. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 590 points on seven head; 2. Brennon Eldred, 509.5 on six; 3. Sage Kimzey, 418 on five; 4. Joe Frost, 407.5; 5. Tyler Smith, 253 on three; 6. Jordan Spears, 252.5. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $252,644; 2. Brennon Eldred, $233,226; 3. Shane Proctor, $205,095; 4. Joe Frost, $185,302; 5. Jordan Spears, $151,802; 6. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 7. Scottie Knapp, $141,099; 8. Jeff Askey, $134,993; 9. Tyler Smith, $133,545; 10. Garrett Tribble, $129,118; 11. Rorey Maier, $127,594; 12. Cody Rostockyj, $125,787; 13. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 14. Cody Teel, $112,194; 15. Tim Bingham, $112,052.

All-around world standings: 1. Dustin Bird, $214,181; 2. Clayton Hass, $211,608; 3. Russell Cardoza, $204,720; 4. Junior Nogueira, $195,767; 5. Clay Smith, $161,347; 6. Caleb Smidt, $159,623; 7. Josh Peek, $148,603; 8. Ryan Jarrett, $143,570; 9. Shay Carroll, $120,306; 10. JoJo LeMond, $112,623; 11. Ryle Smith, $99,862; 12. Rhen Richard, $81,497.