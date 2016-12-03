2016 National Finals Rodeo second go-round results

Second Performance Results, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, on Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo’s Betty Boop, and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Ankle Biter, 85 points, $23,481 each; 3. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 83, $13,327 each; 5. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82.5, $6,769; 6. Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, 79.5, $4,231; 7. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 78.0; 8. (tie) Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, and Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 77.5; 10. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 77.0; 11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 76.5; 12. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 73.5; 13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 73.0; 14. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 69.5; 15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., NS. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 169.0 points on two head; 2. Tim O’Connell, 168.0; 3. Caleb Bennett, 164.0; 4. (tie) Tanner Aus and Winn Ratliff, 162.5; 6. Ty Breuer, 161.0. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $228,098; 2. Caleb Bennett, $159,488; 3. Tanner Aus, $148,915; 4. Orin Larsen, $148,296; 5. Clayton Biglow, $131,083; 6. R.C. Landingham, $114,678; 7. Winn Ratliff, $113,064; 8. Ty Breuer, $94,445; 9. Jake Brown, $94,052; 10. Evan Jayne, $91,581; 11. Jake Vold, $88,488; 12. Wyatt Denny, $87,798; 13. J.R. Vezain, $84,200; 14. Richmond Champion, $79,169; 15. Jessy Davis, $77,801.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.5 seconds, $26,231; 2. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 3.8, $20,731; 3. Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, 4.1, $15,654; 4. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.6, $11,000; 5. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.7, $6,769; 6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 5.1, $4,231; 7. (tie) Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., and Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 5.3; 9. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 5.7; 10. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 6.1; 11. (tie) J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn.; Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La.; Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla.; Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore.; Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 7.7 seconds on two head; 2. Clayton Hass, 7.9; 3. Jason Thomas, 8.3; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 8.5; 5. Baylor Roche, 9.6; 6. Nick Guy, 9.8. World standings: 1. Clayton Hass, $131,457; 2. Jason Thomas, $126,868; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $125,708; 4. Matt Reeves, $108,786; 5. Dakota Eldridge, $102,951; 6. Ty Erickson, $102,942; 7. J.D. Struxness, $99,935; 8. Baylor Roche, $89,405; 9. Nick Guy, $83,052; 10. Josh Peek, $81,397; 11. Jacob Talley, $81,033; 12. Billy Bugenig, $72,805; 13. Riley Duvall, $71,177; 14. Cody Cabral, $70,870; 15. Trevor Knowles, $68,653.

Team roping: 1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds, $26,231; 2. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.2, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.3, $15,654; 4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 4.4, $11,000; 5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas, 4.8, $6,769; 6. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 4.9, $4,231; 7. Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas, 5.7; 8. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 6.7; 9. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 9.1; 10. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 9.2; 11. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., 9.7; 12. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore., 10.9; 13. (tie) Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, NT. Average standings: 1. Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, 8.8 seconds on two head; 2. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 8.9; 3. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 9.3; 4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 9.9; 5. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 15.1; 6. Zac Small/Wesley Thorp, 15.6. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $154,397; 2. Dustin Bird, $147,077; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $145,880; 4. Clay Smith, $128,496; 5. Kolton Schmidt, $106,147; 6. Riley Minor, $105,301; 7. Colby Lovell, $104,476; 8. Levi Simpson, $103,595; 9. Erich Rogers, $98,646; 10. Garrett Rogers, $82,937; 11. Zac Small, $79,268; 12. Matt Sherwood, $78,849; 13. Cody Snow, $78,295; 14. Tyler Wade, $76,876; 15. Coleman Proctor, $76,254. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $151,053; 2. Junior Nogueira, $145,880; 3. Russell Cardoza, $140,416; 4. Paul Eaves, $129,785; 5. Jeremy Buhler, $112,773; 6. Brady Minor, $103,793; 7. Cory Petska, $99,873; 8. Travis Graves, $88,681; 9. Shay Carroll, $84,737; 10. Dugan Kelly, $84,087; 11. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $83,102; 12. Billie Jack Saebens, $83,039; 13. Jake Minor, $82,358; 14. Quinn Kesler, $78,818; 15. Wesley Thorp, $73,702.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 86.0 points on Northcott Macza Rodeo’s Get Smart, $26,231; 2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 84.0, $20,731; 3. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La., 83.5, $15,654; 4. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 83.0, $11,000; 5. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 80.5, $6,769; 6. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 80.0, $4,231; 7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 76.0; 8. (tie) Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 75.5; 10. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 72.0; 11. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah; Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah; Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta; Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah; Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., NS. Average standings: 1. Ryder Wright, 173.5 points on two head; 2. (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 166.0; 4. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 161.0; 5. (tie) Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, and Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 160.5. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $186,535; 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, $140,752; 3. Rusty Wright, $134,712; 4. Ryder Wright, $133,066; 5. Jake Wright, $123,947; 6. Zeke Thurston, $115,046; 7. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 8. Sterling Crawley, $109,953; 9. Cody Wright, $106,177; 10. Allen Boore, $98,289; 11. Cody DeMoss, $94,768; 12. Clay Elliott, $90,048; 13. Jake Watson, $89,095; 14. Jesse Wright, $86,116; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 7.7, $20,731; 3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 7.8, $15,654; 4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 8.0, $11,000; 5. (tie) Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, and Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 8.3, $5,500 each; 7. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 8.4; 8. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 8.7; 9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 9.4; 10. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 9.9; 11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 10.4; 12. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 10.9; 13. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 13.5; 14. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 19.3; 15. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, NT. Average standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, 15.5 seconds on two head; 2. Ryle Smith, 16.1; 3. Riley Pruitt, 16.3; 4. Reese Riemer, 16.6; 5. Tyson Durfey, 17.1; 6. Cade Swor, 17.2. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $161,754; 2. Shane Hanchey, $122,163; 3. Hunter Herrin, $119,054; 4. Timber Moore, $118,539; 5. Cade Swor, $112,470; 6. Caleb Smidt, $97,469; 7. Cory Solomon, $97,392; 8. Riley Pruitt, $95,547; 9. Reese Riemer, $95,410; 10. Marty Yates, $94,578; 11. Ryle Smith, $94,386; 12. Ryan Jarrett, $90,169; 13. Matt Shiozawa, $83,012; 14. Tyson Durfey, $80,234; 15. Blane Cox, $80,127.

Barrel racing: 1. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 13.79 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., and Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 13.80, $18,192 each; 4. Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.81, $11,000; 5. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 13.88, $6,769; 6. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 13.90, $4,231; 7. (tie) Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, and Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 13.91; 9. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 13.98; 10. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 14.01; 11. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 14.02; 12. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 14.04; 13. Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 19.00; 14. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 19.38; 15. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 23.78. Average standings: 1. Kimmie Wall, 27.69 seconds on two runs; 2. Sherry Cervi, 27.76; 3. Pamela Capper, 27.77; 4. Amberleigh Moore, 27.83; 5. Jana Bean, 27.84; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 27.91. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $205,207; 2. Kimmie Wall, $164,757; 3. Lisa Lockhart, $128,437; 4. Jackie Ganter, $126,387; 5. Ivy Conrado, $125,391; 6. Pamela Capper, $123,736; 7. Sherry Cervi, $122,871; 8. Mary Walker, $122,816; 9. Stevi Hillman, $114,643; 10. Amberleigh Moore, $106,837; 11. Sarah Rose McDonald, $106,134; 12. Jana Bean, $105,989; 13. Michele McLeod, $97,745; 14. Cayla (Melby) Small, $97,737; 15. Carley Richardson, $90,875.

Bull riding: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 88.5 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo’s Coopers Comet, $26,231; 2. (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 87.0, $18,192 each; 4. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 85.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif.; Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas; Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo.; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla.; NS. Average standings: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 171.5 points on two head; 2. Joe Frost, 169.5; 3. Shane Proctor, 169.0; 4. Garrett Smith, 87.0 on one; 5. Sage Kimzey, 86.5; 6. Brennon Eldred, 83.0. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $208,220; 2. Joe Frost, $151,456; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 4. Brennon Eldred, $127,034; 5. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 6. Shane Proctor, $122,031; 7. Jeff Askey, $119,339; 8. Jordan Spears, $114,148; 9. Cody Teel, $112,194; 10. Rorey Maier, $109,402; 11. Scottie Knapp, $108,099; 12. Cody Rostockyj, $102,800; 13. Garrett Tribble, $92,592; 14. Tim Bingham, $91,321; 15. Tyler Smith, $90,814.

Standings are unofficial