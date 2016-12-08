2016 National Finals Rodeo seventh go-round results

Seventh Performance Results, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev

Bareback riding: 1. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84.5 points on Pickett Rodeo’s Scarlet Fever, $26,231; 2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 83.5, $20,731; 3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 83, $15,654; 4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 81.5, $11,000; 5. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 79, $6,769; 6. (tie) Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, and Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 78, $2,115 each; 8. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 77.5; 9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 74.5; 10. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 74; 12. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 70; 13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 62; 14. (tie) Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., NS. Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 590 points on seven head; 2. Caleb Bennett, 573; 3. Jake Vold, 572; 4. Clayton Biglow, 569; 5. Richmond Champion, 565; 6. J.R. Vezain, 563.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $284,791; 2. Caleb Bennett, $185,436; 3. Tanner Aus, $184,806; 4. Jake Vold, $176,065; 5. Orin Larsen, $168,603; 6. R.C. Landingham, $165,448; 7. Clayton Biglow, $154,564; 8. Winn Ratliff, $132,949; 9. Jake Brown, $120,282; 10. Wyatt Denny, $107,400; 11. Richmond Champion, $106,246; 12. Ty Breuer, $103,330; 13. J.R. Vezain, $97,316; 14. Evan Jayne, $97,081; 15. Jessy Davis, $79,916.

Steer wrestling: 1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 3.5 seconds, $26,231; 2. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 3.8, $20,731; 3. Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, 3.9, $15,654; 4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 4.1, $11,000; 5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.2, $6,769; 6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 4.3, $4,231; 7. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 4.5; 8. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., and Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., 4.8; 10. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.9; 11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 5.9; 12. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 10.4; 13. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 13.9; 14. (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 28.0 seconds on seven head; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 28.4; 3. Jason Thomas, 32.2; 4. Nick Guy, 38.8; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 38.9; 6. Clayton Hass, 29.9 on six. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $203,906; 2. J.D. Struxness, $175,877; 3. Matt Reeves, $162,658; 4. Clayton Hass, $154,726; 5. Jason Thomas, $150,560; 6. Dakota Eldridge, $131,298; 7. Ty Erickson, $124,942; 8. Billy Bugenig, $109,330; 9. Josh Peek, $103,397; 10. Baylor Roche, $93,636; 11. Riley Duvall, $93,460; 12. Nick Guy, $91,231; 13. Cody Cabral, $83,139; 14. Jacob Talley, $81,033; 15. Trevor Knowles, $80,923.

Team roping: 1. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 4.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 4.3, $18,192 each; 4. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.5, $11,000; 5. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 4.7, $6,769; 6. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 9.0, $4,231; 7. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 13.9; 8. (tie) Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas; Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan.; Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla.; Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore.; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz.; Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas; Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, NT. Average standings: 1. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 45.3 seconds on seven head; 2. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 32.8 on six; 3. Clay Smith/Paul, 37.8; 4. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 42.8; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 56.8; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 28.5 on five. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $205,167; 2. Dustin Bird, $173,872; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $173,592; 4. Riley Minor, $155,012; 5. Clay Smith, $153,034; 6. Levi Simpson, $147,383; 7. Matt Sherwood, $139,561; 8. Erich Rogers, $135,031; 9. Garrett Rogers, $109,731; 10. Colby Lovell, $106,591; 11. Kolton Schmidt, $106,147; 12. Tyler Wade, $103,529; 13. Cody Snow, $100,718; 14. Coleman Proctor, $92,049; 15. Zac Small, $88,153. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $201,822; 2. Junior Nogueira, $173,592; 3. Russell Cardoza, $167,211; 4. Jeremy Buhler, $156,561; 5. Paul Eaves, $154,323; 6. Brady Minor, $153,504; 7. Quinn Kesler, $139,530; 8. Cory Petska, $136,257; 9. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $109,755; 10. Jake Minor, $109,152; 11. Dugan Kelly, $106,510; 12. Billie Jack Saebens, $98,834; 13. Travis Graves, $90,796; 14. Shay Carroll, $84,737; 15. Wesley Thorp, $82,586.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 85 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Greeley Hat Works 2 Cookies, $26,231; 2. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas; Jake Wright, Milford, Utah; and Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 83.5, $15,795; 5. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 81, $6,769; 6. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 80, $4,231; 7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 76.5; 8. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 71.5; 9. (tie) Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La.; Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas; Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah; Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah; Cody Wright, Milford, Utah; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah; Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D.; NS. Average standings: 1. Jake Watson, 581 points on seven head; 2. Zeke Thurston, 499 on six; 3. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Jake Wright, 498; 5. Allen Boore, 494.5; 6. CoBurn Bradshaw, 485.5. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $237,445; 2. Ryder Wright, $185,527; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, $182,636; 4. Zeke Thurston, $169,199; 5. Jake Wright, $160,472; 6. Rusty Wright, $152,904; 7. Jake Watson, $143,179; 8. Allen Boore, $141,232; 9. Cody DeMoss, $118,037; 10. Cody Wright, $113,793; 11. Clay Elliott, $112,260; 12. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 13. Sterling Crawley, $109,953; 14. Jesse Wright, $104,943; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 7.3 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 7.5, $18,192 each; 4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 7.7, $11,000; 5. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.8, $6,769; 6. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 7.9, $4,231; 7. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 8.3; 8. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 8.8; 9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 9.5; 10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 10.1; 11. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 11.2; 12. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 15.1; 13. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 17.1; 14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 17.8; 15. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, NT. Average standings: 1. Riley Pruitt, 59.0 seconds on seven head; 2. Cade Swor, 65.3; 3. Hunter Herrin, 66.4; 4. Tyson Durfey, 69.1; 5. Marcos Costa, 79.4; 6. Cory Solomon, 85.9. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $188,831; 2. Marty Yates, $170,732; 3. Hunter Herrin, $158,188; 4. Caleb Smidt, $141,892; 5. Matt Shiozawa, $140,551; 6. Cade Swor, $140,181; 7. Shane Hanchey, $133,163; 8. Tyson Durfey, $128,888; 9. Timber Moore, $118,539; 10. Blane Cox, $116,089; 11. Riley Pruitt, $113,317; 12. Cory Solomon, $112,623; 13. Ryan Jarrett, $108,361; 14. Reese Riemer, $99,641; 15. Ryle Smith, $94,386.

Barrel racing: 1. Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 13.58 seconds, $26,231; 2. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 13.66, $20,731; 3. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 13.71, $15,654; 4. (tie) Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., and Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 13.72, $8,885 each; 6. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 13.73, $4,231; 7. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 13.79; 8. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 13.80; 9. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 13.82; 10. (tie) Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., and Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 13.86; 12. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 14.03; 13. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 16.13; 14. Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 18.31; 15. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 18.74. Average standings: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 96.83 seconds on seven runs; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 100.97; 3. Sherry Cervi, 101.68; 4. Jana Bean, 101.85; 5. Pamela Capper, 101.91; 6. Mary Burger, 101.99. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $255,554; 2. Kimmie Wall, $190,987; 3. Lisa Lockhart, $179,206; 4. Sherry Cervi, $174,910; 5. Amberleigh Moore, $159,722; 6. Sarah Rose McDonald, $147,595; 7. Michele McLeod, $144,707; 8. Jackie Ganter, $142,041; 9. Pamela Capper, $139,389; 10. Jana Bean, $135,605; 11. Ivy Conrado, $134,275; 12. Stevi Hillman, $129,874; 13. Mary Walker, $122,816; 14. Carley Richardson, $103,991; 15. Cayla (Melby) Small, $101,967.

Bull riding: 1. (tie) Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., on Bar T Rodeo’s Broken Arrow; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas, on Andrews Rodeo’s Monkey Punch; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., on Salt River Rodeo’s Big Jake; 85 points, $20,872 each; 4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 83.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo., 79, $5,500 each; 7. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 77.5; 8. (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah; Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho; Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla.; Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M.; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; NS. Average standings: 1. Shane Proctor, 590 points on seven head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 418 on five; 3. Brennon Eldred, 343.5 on four; 4. Joe Frost, 336; 5. Jordan Spears, 252.5 on three; 6. Garrett Smith, 246.5. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $252,644; 2. Shane Proctor, $205,095; 3. Brennon Eldred, $186,265; 4. Joe Frost, $174,302; 5. Jordan Spears, $151,802; 6. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 7. Scottie Knapp, $141,099; 8. Jeff Askey, $134,993; 9. Rorey Maier, $127,594; 10. Cody Rostockyj, $125,787; 11. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 12. Garrett Tribble, $113,464; 13. Cody Teel, $112,194; 14. Tyler Smith, $107,314; 15. Tim Bingham, $91,321.

All-around world standings: 1. Dustin Bird, $187,950; 2. Russell Cardoza, $178,489; 3. Junior Nogueira, $175,036; 4. Clayton Hass, $169,723; 5. Caleb Smidt, $155,392; 6. Clay Smith, $150,347; 7. Josh Peek, $148,603; 8. Ryan Jarrett, $112,623; 9. JoJo LeMond, $112,623; 10. Ryle Smith, $99,862; 11. Shay Carroll, $94,076; 12. Rhen Richard, $81,497.