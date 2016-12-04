2016 National Finals Rodeo third go-round results

Third Performance Results, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil, and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 88 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Delta Ship, $23,481 each; 3. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, 85.5, $15,654; 4. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, and Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 83.5, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., and J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 81, $2,115 each; 8. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 80; 9. (tie) Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 79.5; 11. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 79; 12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 75; 13. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 74.5; 14. (tie) Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., NS. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 257 points on three head; 2. Tim O’Connell, 251.5; 3. Tanner Aus, 250.5; 4. Caleb Bennett, 249.5; 5. Winn Ratliff, 243.5; 6. J.R. Vezain, 234.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $236,983; 2. Caleb Bennett, $175,141; 3. Tanner Aus, $172,396; 4. Clayton Biglow, $154,564; 5. Orin Larsen, $148,296; 6. Winn Ratliff, $115,180; 7. R.C. Landingham, $114,678; 8. Jake Vold, $97,373; 9. Ty Breuer, $94,445; 10. Jake Brown, $94,052; 11. Evan Jayne, $91,581; 12. Wyatt Denny, $87,798; 13. J.R. Vezain, $86,316; 14. Richmond Champion, $79,169; 15. Jessy Davis, $77,801.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., and J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 3.9 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 4.1, $15,654; 4. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 4.2, $11,000; 5. (tie) Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, and Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 4.3, $5,500 each; 7. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.4; 8. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.5; 9. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 4.8; 10. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 5.3; 11. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 8.8; 12. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 9.5; 13. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 10.8; 14. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 11.1; 15. Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 11.9 seconds on three head; 2. Clayton Hass, 12.2; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 12.4; 4. Jason Thomas, 12.6; 5. Nick Guy, 14.3; 6. Baylor Roche, 19.1. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $149,188; 2. Clayton Hass, $136,957; 3. Jason Thomas, $132,368; 4. J.D. Struxness, $123,415; 5. Matt Reeves, $119,786; 6. Dakota Eldridge, $102,951; 7. Ty Erickson, $102,942; 8. Baylor Roche, $89,404; 9. Billy Bugenig, $88,458; 10. Nick Guy, $83,052; 11. Josh Peek, $81,397; 12. Jacob Talley, $81,033; 13. Riley Duvall, $71,177; 14. Cody Cabral, $70,870; 15. Trevor Knowles, $68,653.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 4.5 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, 4.7, $15,654; 4. (tie) Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., and Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9, $8,885 each; 6. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas, 5.1, $4,231; 7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., 5.4; 8. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 9.0; 9. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 9.1; 10. (tie) Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 9.2; 12. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 14.2; 13. (tie) Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore.; Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore.; and Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., NT. Average standings: 1. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 13.8 seconds on three head; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 15.0; 3. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 18.3; 4. Zac Small/Wesley Thorp, 20.5; 5. Matt Sherwood/Quinn Kesler, 23.1; 6. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 24.3. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $163,282; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $150,111; 3. Dustin Bird, $147,077; 4. Riley Minor, $128,781; 5. Clay Smith, $128,496; 6. Kolton Schmidt, $106,147; 7. Colby Lovell, $104,476; 8. Levi Simpson, $103,595; 9. Matt Sherwood, $102,330; 10. Erich Rogers, $98,646; 11. Tyler Wade, $92,529; 12. Zac Small, $88,153; 13. Garrett Rogers, $82,937; 14. Cody Snow, $78,295; 15. Coleman Proctor, $76,254. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $159,937; 2. Junior Nogueira, $150,111; 3. Russell Cardoza, $140,416; 4. Paul Eaves, $129,785; 5. Brady Minor, $127,273; 6. Jeremy Buhler, $112,773; 7. Quinn Kesler, $102,299; 8. Cory Petska, $99,873; 9. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $98,755; 10. Travis Graves, $88,681; 11. Shay Carroll, $84,737; 12. Dugan Kelly, $84,087; 13. Billie Jack Saebens, $83,039; 14. Wesley Thorp, $82,586; 15. Jake Minor, $82,358.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 86.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Lipstick N Whiskey, $26,231; 2. (tie) Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 85, $18,192 each; 4. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 84.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 84, $5,500 each; 7. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, and Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 82.5; 9. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La., 81; Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 81; 12. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 80.5; 13. (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 79.5; 15. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 79. Average standings: 1. Ryder Wright, 260 points on three head; 2. Sterling Crawley, 246.5; 3. Jake Wright, 245.5; 4. Cody Wright, 242.5; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 242; 6. Jake Watson, 241.5. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $186,535; 2. Ryder Wright, $159,296; 3. Rusty Wright, $152,904; 4. CoBurn Bradshaw, $140,752; 5. Zeke Thurston, $133,238; 6. Jake Wright, $123,947; 7. Cody Wright, $111,677; 8. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 9. Sterling Crawley, $109,953; 10. Cody DeMoss, $105,768; 11. Allen Boore, $98,289; 12. Jesse Wright, $91,616; 13. Clay Elliott, $90,048; 14. Jake Watson, $89,095; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., and Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 7.0 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 7.1, $15,654; 4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 7.4, $11,000; 5. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.9, $6,769; 6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 8.3, $4,231; 7. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 8.4; 8. (tie) Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, and Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.5; 10. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6; 11. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 10.7; 12. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 20.1; 13. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 24.2; 14. (tie) Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, NT. Average standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, 22.9 seconds on three head; 2. (tie) Cade Swor and Riley Pruitt, 24.2; 4. Ryle Smith, 24.6; 5. Matt Shiozawa, 24.8; 6. Reese Riemer, 25.1. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $161,754; 2. Hunter Herrin, $142,534; 3. Cade Swor, $135,951; 4. Shane Hanchey, $133,163; 5. Timber Moore, $118,539; 6. Riley Pruitt, $102,317; 7. Matt Shiozawa, $98,666; 8. Caleb Smidt, $97,469; 9. Cory Solomon, $97,392; 10. Reese Riemer, $95,410; 11. Marty Yates, $94,578; 12. Ryle Smith, $94,386; 13. Ryan Jarrett, $90,169; 14. Tyson Durfey, $84,465; 15. Blane Cox, $80,127.

Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 13.72 seconds, $26,231; 2. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 13.73, $20,731; 3. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 13.74, $15,654; 4. (tie) Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., and Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.79, $8,885 each; 6. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 13.82, $4,231; 7. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 13.87; 8. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 13.88; 9. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 13.93; 10. Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 13.97; 11. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 14.00; 12. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 18.56; 13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 18.96; 14. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 19.01; 15. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 19.11. Average standings: 1. Sherry Cervi, 41.49 seconds on three runs; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 41.62; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 41.63; 4. Pamela Capper, 41.65; 5. Jana Bean, 41.77; 6. Jackie Ganter, 41.91. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $205,207; 2. Kimmie Wall, $164,757; 3. Lisa Lockhart, $154,667; 4. Sherry Cervi, $143,602; 5. Jackie Ganter, $142,041; 6. Ivy Conrado, $134,275; 7. Pamela Capper, $123,736; 8. Mary Walker, $122,816; 9. Amberleigh Moore, $115,722; 10. Stevi Hillman, $114,643; 11. Sarah Rose McDonald, $106,134; 12. Jana Bean, $105,989; 13. Cayla (Melby) Small, $101,967; 14. Michele McLeod, $97,745; 15. Carley Richardson, $90,875.

Bull riding: 1. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 91 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Midnight Bender, $26,231; 2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 87.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah; Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho; Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif.; Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas; Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo.; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla.; NS. Average standings: 1. Shane Proctor, 260.0 points on three head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 174.0 on two; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 171.5; 4. Joe Frost, 169.5; 5. Garrett Smith, 87.0 on one; 6. Brennon Eldred, 83.0. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $228,951; 2. Joe Frost, $151,456; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 4. Shane Proctor, $148,262; 5. Brennon Eldred, $127,034; 6. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 7. Jeff Askey, $119,339; 8. Jordan Spears, $114,148; 9. Cody Teel, $112,194; 10. Rorey Maier, $109,402; 11. Scottie Knapp, $108,099; 12. Cody Rostockyj, $102,800; 13. Garrett Tribble, $92,592; 14. Tim Bingham, $91,321; 15. Tyler Smith, $90,814.

All-around world standings: 1. Dustin Bird, $161,155; 2. Clayton Hass, $151,954; 3. Russell Cardoza, $151,694; 4. Junior Nogueira, $151,555; 5. Josh Peek, $126,603; 6. Clay Smith, $125,809; 7. JoJo LeMond, $112,623; 8. Caleb Smidt, $110,969; 9. Ryan Jarrett, $101,897; 10. Ryle Smith, $99,862; 11. Shay Carroll, $94,076; 12. Rhen Richard, $81,497.