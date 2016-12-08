Canadians Levi Simpson, Jeremy Buhler make strong impression at first NFR

When Canadian Night begins Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center, fans from up north will have plenty to cheer for.

Eight Canadians are competing at the National Finals Rodeo, the most since 2001, and they’ve been putting on a show.

Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston has won one go-round, and bareback rider Jake Vold won three in a row.

But perhaps none has been as impressive as team ropers Levi Simpson (header) and Jeremy Buhler (heeler). Competing in their first NFR, the Alberta natives comprise the first all-Canadian roping team, and they’ve won $84,250 each in their first seven days.

They won their first go-round Dec. 1 and also have a tie for first, tie for second, sixth-place finish and tie for sixth. They lead the NFR average standings.

“To make a great run the first round, ended up winning the round, for me it just took the pressure off being here and kind of saying, ‘We can do this,’” Simpson said. “From that point on, we just kind of had fun with it.”

They have been roping together for two years, and along with Kolton Schmidt, this marks the first time three Canadians qualified for the NFR in team roping — and the first time a team roper has been in the competition since 2007.

“There’s a lot of guys from Canada that rope really well, and there’s … agroup of guys that actually worked their tails off to get team roping to where it is in Canada, so it’s pretty awesome to get to come down here knowing that all their hard work that they put in for us, it’s maybe starting to pay off a little bit,” Buhler said. “I feel like me and Levi are kind of reaping the rewards of their hard work.”

Team roping didn’t enter the Canadian Finals Rodeo until 2000, and it’s only recently become a major event.

“The (Canadian Professional Rodeo Association) had never really had team roping. They didn’t really want to let it into the CPRA, and then those guys, they fought so hard to get it,” Buhler said. “Next year, they’re saying there’s going to be even money, so team roping, it’s come a long way from the sweat that those guys have put in.”

Now, the two are feeling the support from all around the country. After their win the first night, Buhler had more than 100 text messages stack up on his phone.

“It was overwhelming. I sat there the next morning and made sure I texted them all back,” Buhler said. “Everybody up there wants us to do good.”

On Canadian Night, the support inside the Thomas & Mack should be loud. “O Canada” will be sung, and plenty of Canadian flags will be waved.

“Every year there’s Canadians that come down here. They love rodeo, they love watching it, and this is the biggest stage you can find it,” Simpson said. “This year, as far as I know, has to be one of the biggest followings. I bet on Canadian Night there’s going to be a sea of red in the stands. It’s already been that way.”

And while they’re soaking up the support they’ve received at their first NFR, it’s more than warranted, as they’ve had a successful event.

“To make it here, you’ve got to be confident that you’re among the best guys in the world,” Simpson said. “You’ve made it here, so you should be able to compete and hopefully do well. I never even dreamed that we were going to be doing this well … we’re just fortunate to be here.”

