Posted 

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-016_7452459.jpgBuy Photo
Bareback rider Jesse Davis watches opening ceremonies during the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-039_7452459.jpg
Ryder Wright salutes the crowd after winning the saddle bronc riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-038_7452459.jpg
Zeke Thurston rides Trophy Wife during the saddle bronc riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-037_7452459.jpg
Rusty Wright is thrown from Stampede Warrior during the saddle bronc riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-036_7452459.jpg
Clay Elliot is thrown from Lulibelle during the saddle bronc riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-035_7452459.jpg
Jesse Wright rides Tokyo Bubbles during the saddle bronc riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-034_7452459.jpg
Jason Thomas competes in the steer wrestling competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-033_7452459.jpg
Ty Erickson competes in the steer wrestling competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-031_7452459.jpg
Nick Guy competes in the steer wrestling competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-030_7452459.jpg
Nick Guy competes in the steer wrestling competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-029_7452459.jpg
Matt Reeves competes in the steer wrestling competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-026_7452459.jpg
Tim O'Connell rides Bubbles during the bareback riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-024_7452459.jpg
Caleb Bennett rides Pass the Hat during the bareback riding competition during the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-023_7452459.jpg
Orin Larsen rides MGM Dirty Jacket during the bareback riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-022_7452459.jpg
Orin Larsen rides MGM Dirty Jacket during the bareback riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-021_7452459.jpg
Winn Ratliff rides Short Fuse during the bareback riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-020_7452459.jpg
J.R. Vezain rides Cool Boots during the bareback riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-019_7452459.jpg
Ty Breuer rides True Grit during the bareback riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-018_7452459.jpg
Ty Breuer rides True Grit during the bareback riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-015_7452459.jpg
Dancers perform before the start of the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-014_7452459.jpg
Bareback rider Jesse Davis watches opening ceremonies during the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-013_7452459.jpg
Dancers perform before the start of the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-012_7452459.jpg
Cowboy-themed acrobats perform before the start of the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-011_7452459.jpg
Jeff Askey is thrown from Crossfire during the bull riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-010_7452459.jpg
Joe Frost tries to hang on to Have You Heard during the bull riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-009_7452459.jpg
Garrett Smith is thrown from Spotted Demon during the bull riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gold buckles on the line in final night of NFR

web1_rod-feature-120916-bh-008_7452459.jpg
Garrett Smith rides Spotted Demon during the bull riding competition on the ninth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Before the National Finals Rodeo kicked off at the Thomas & Mack Center, PRCA commissioner Karl Stressman predicted a wide-open contest.

True to his word, this year’s NFR has seen its fair share of lead changes, and as the competition heads into its 10th and final day, almost every event is still up for grabs. That’s especially true because of the substantial aggregate money on the line starting at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s what’s at stake:

BAREBACK

■ World leader:Tim O’Connell, $298,117.69

■ NFR aggregate leader: O’Connell, 757.0/9

O’Connell had a chance to seal the gold buckle both Thursday and Friday. He didn’t place Friday, but still holds a sizable lead and should easily seal the world title.

Tanner Aus, who is second in the world standings and won Friday’s go-round, is $84,965.28 behind O’Connell and needs lots of help to claim the gold buckle.

STEER WRESTLING

■ World leader: Tyler Waguespack, $231,406.35

■ NFR aggregate leader: Waguespack, 37.50/9

Like O’Connell, Waguespack has a healthy lead. He added another $20,730.77 in prize money Friday, placing second in the ninth go-round. Waguespack is $34,795.27 ahead of Clayton Hass, who is second in the world standings but sixth in the NFR aggregate standings.

TEAM ROPING

■ World leaders: Luke Brown (header) $211,935.76 and Jake Long (heeler) $208,591.16

■ NFR aggregate leaders: Clay Smith (header) and Luke Brown (heeler), 48.30/8

Team roping will go into the final go-round with a bit less certainty than other events. Multiple competitors are within striking distance, and strong performances Saturday could alter the final outlook.

Dustin Bird is second among headers, $11,833.49 behind Brown. Kaleb Driggers is $17,613.33 off the lead.

Among heelers, Long has a $14,268.73 lead over Junior Nogueira and a $15,149.81 lead over Russell Cardoza.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

■ World leader: Jacobs Crawley, $242,944.99

■ NFR aggregate leader: Jake Watson, 663.0/8

Youngster Ryder Wright has seemingly dominated the competition at the NFR, winning five go-rounds. But he’s only scored on those five broncs, meaning he’s 12th in the aggregate.

Wright is $31,186.98 behind Crawley, who will be tough to catch because he is second in the aggregate.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

■ World leader: Marcos Costa, $195,600.03

■ NFR aggregate leader:Riley Pruitt, 76.30/9

Costa could become the first Brazilian to win a gold buckle, but he’ll have to fend off Marty Yates, who is only $1,387.55 behind him.

Neither is in the top eight of the aggregate, though Costa is ninth and would pad his lead if he can climb to eighth.

However, both could be challenged by Hunter Herrin and Cade Swor.

BARREL RACING

■ World leader: Mary Burger, $271,207.36

■ NFR aggregate leader: Lisa Lockhart, 124.31/9

Burger has a sizable lead in the world standings on Amberleigh Moore, who chipped into the lead again with a first-place finish Friday.

The lead is $59,024.01, but Moore could make up serious money with another strong go-round, as she is second in the aggregate.

BULL RIDING

■ World leader: Sage Kimzey, $252,643.57

■ NFR aggregate leader: Shane Proctor, 590.0/7

Kimzey is seeking his third world championship in three years, but the bull riding standings are tight.

Kimzey has a $40,460.22 lead over Brennon Eldred and a $47,548.22 lead over Shane Proctor, but Proctor is first in the aggregate, Eldred second and Kimzey third, meaning a lot of money and the world title are on the line for all three.

■ All-Around:Dustin Bird, $214,181.04

For the first time in years, the All-Around is a wide-open race going into the last day.

Roping header Bird is first, with Clayton Hass, Russell Cardoza and Junior Nogueira close behind.

All but Cardoza — who is Bird’s roping partner and therefore cannot catch him — are within striking distance.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 