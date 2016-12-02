Junior Nogueira retains all-around lead at NFR

With Trevor Brazile out of the competition, the National Finals Rodeo began Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center with the promise of the closest race for the all-around championship in years.

Junior Nogueira (heeler) maintained his hold on the all-around lead with a fifth-place finish in team roping. Dustin Bird and Russell Cardoza moved up to second and third, though Cardoza cannot win the all-around title because he trails his team roping partner by more than $9,000. Nogueira leads Bird by $130.62.

Brazile has won 13 of the past 14 all-around titles.

Tanner Aus began the NFR by taking first place in bareback riding with a score of 85.5.

Tyler Waguespack and Clayton Hass tied for first place in steer wrestling at 3.80 seconds, and Canadian team ropers Levi Simpson (header) and Jeremy Buhler (heeler) took first in team roping. They edged Bird and Cardoza.

Ryder Wright, competing in his first NFR, took first in saddle bronc riding. He beat his father, Cody Wright, who finished second. Jake Wright, Ryder’s uncle, finished third, and Rusty Wright, Ryder’s brother, placed fifth. Uncle Jesse Wright did not place.

“I think they’ll say ‘Good job,’ hopefully,” Ryder Wright said. “I’m on cloud nine.”

Shane Hanchey won tie-down roping, and Pamela Capper took first in barrel racing with a time of 13.75.

Sage Kimzey rode Aftershock to win bull riding and extend his world earnings lead.

The first night drew an announced crowd of 16,800.

