The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo came and went, spending 10 days in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center.

During the 10-day rodeo, there was bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Junior Nogueira took home the all-around title on Saturday after entering the competition in first place.

We’ve compiled the best moments captured on camera from the 10-day rodeo. Check out the gallery above.