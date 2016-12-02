NFR’s first night lives up to rodeo fans’ expectations

It’s rodeo time again in Las Vegas, and the first night of action at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo didn’t disappoint the throngs of fans who packed UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Organized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the NFR, which carries a $10 million prize purse, showcases the talents of the PRCA’s top 15 money-winners in each of seven events — bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. As the final rodeo event of the season, the NFR awards world championship titles to the individuals who earn the most money in his or her event throughout the year.

An All-Around World Champion title is awarded at the end of the 10-day rodeo to the highest-earning cowboy who has competed in more than one event during the course of the season.

The National Finals Rodeo is a perennial sellout, and this year’s event looks to be no exception.

Vlrike Meier, a Las Vegas visitor from Germany, basked in the rodeo’s western ambience as a first-time rodeo attendee with her husband.

“We read a book of things to do in the United States, while in Las Vegas we saw the rodeo and had to come,” she said. “This event is a sign of home for my husband: He grew up on a farm and loves horses.”

The national finals event delivered precisely what 64-year-old Kathleen Dougherty was looking for on her visit to Las Vegas.

“It’s my first big rodeo. I’ve seen smaller ones back home,” the Sutton, Alaska, resident said. “I don’t know any riders. I came for good, clean fun. I didn’t come for anything else besides this rodeo.”

As the saying goes, this wasn’t Independence, Minnesota, resident Bill Thomas’ first rodeo. It was his second.

“I grew up riding horses and I’ve always liked the rodeo,” said Thomas, 58. “This is my second time coming to this rodeo. Now, I can afford to come see the big ones.”

Thomas said he also plans to spend some money at the rodeo’s annual Cowboy Christmas gift show — filled with all things rodeo and western — held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As show time approached, nearly 17,000 attendees made their way to their seats inside the center. After the national anthem played, and fireworks erupted, attendees watched the pageantry of the grand entry of each competitor.

Then the real action began, and the crowd cheered on competitors in each event.

Lana Peercy, a South Jordan, Utah, resident, stood on the stairway of the arena seating area in the arena anxiously waiting for the women’s barrel racing to begin.

“I’m thrilled to see the world champions. I came to see Cassidy Black,” the 50-year-old said. “Every night is different — a different atmosphere. It’s incredible and I love Vegas.”

At a concession stand, Desiree Gurney, 38, of Clarkston, Washington, stood in the beer and cocktail line, laughing and chatting with her friend.

“I’m excited to see Mary Burger. I’m a five-time attendee,” she said as she she waited for her friend who purchased drinks. “This is history— livestock and ranch history. This is how people lived and survived.”

Standing in the hallway practicing his lassoing skills, competitor Reese Reimer psyched himself up for the tie-down event. He said he’s figured out how not to let nerves get the better of him. “You learn to deal with the adrenaline,” he said. “You just go through the runs in your head until you don’t have to think about it anymore.”

Apparently, Pamela Capper also learned that lesson too. She came in first Thursday in the barrel racing competition.

“I can’t believe it,” Capper said as she walked to go pick up the round buckle. “I wasn’t nervous. I just wanted to get in there and get it done. I did what I was suppose to do and she (her horse Jesse) did too.”

