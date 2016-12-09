Posted 

NFR set for exciting final 2 nights

web1_webrod-feature-120816-bh-013_7561516.jpgBuy Photo
Orin Larsen rides Full Baggage during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_rod-feature-120816-bh-013_7561516.jpg
Orin Larsen rides Full Baggage during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-001_7561516.jpg
Tim Bingham rides Breaking Bad during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-002_7561516.jpg
A bull is fitted to ride before the start of the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-003_7561516.jpg
Cody Rostockyj leaps from Sketchy Bob during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-004_7561516.jpg
Jordan Spears is thrown from Cowbanger during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-005_7561516.jpg
Jordan Spears is helped from the arena after getting stomped by Cowbanger during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-006_7561516.jpg
Shane Proctor is thrown from Curley Bill during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-007_7561516.jpg
Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn perform the National Anthem during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_rod-recap-120816-bh-008_7561516.jpg
The opening ceremony begins for the eighth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Day Eight of the National Finals Rodeo came and went with no events sealed up, setting up for an exciting final two days.

Tim O’Connell was the only competitor with a chance to clinch Thursday, but the bareback rider finished in a tie for third.

O’Connell will have another chance to clinch Friday. Meanwhile, Orin Larsen, who hails from Manitoba, took first in bareback riding on Canada Night at the rodeo.

“I’ve wanted to do better in the early rounds at both of the NFRs I’ve been do, but to win on Canada Night is the icing on the cake,” Larsen said.

Meanwhile, Clayton Hass, who sits third in the all-around, finished first in the steer wrestling go-round.

Dustin Bird and Russell Cardoza won the team roping go-round and sit first and second, respectively, in the all-around standings. Cardoza is behind his partner in money earned, meaning he cannot win the all-around.

“I’d love to win the all-around title, but I’d rather win the team roping because then Dustin will win the all-around. The team roping gold buckle is the goal,” Cardoza said.

Shane Hanchey took first in tie-down roping at 6.80 seconds, while Cody Wright beat out the field of 15, including two of his sons, two of his brothers and his brother-in-law to win the eighth saddle bronc riding go-round.

Amberleigh Moore turned in the fastest time in the barrel racing go-round at 13.37 seconds, while Tyler Smith turned in an 89.0 to win the bull riding go-round,.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 