WNFR DAILY SCHEDULE

TODAY

Wrangler NFR 9-5

■ 8 a.m.-noon: PRCA National Convention registration. South Point Convention Area

■ 9 a.m.-noon: PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show. South Point Exhibit Hall

■ 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter &Outdoor Christmas Expo. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

■ 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show. Mandalay Bay Hotel &Casino. Free admission/open to the public

■ 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Country Christmas Downtown. The Pavilions at World Market Center. Free admission/open to the public.

■ 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: Western Gift Show, South Point Exhibit Hall and Boot Barn Concourse. Free admission/open to the public.

■ 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: 2016 Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse &Bull Sale. South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. United Bucking Horse Association 2- and 3-Year Futurity Finals. Tickets: South Point box office, 702-797-8055, or southpointarena.com. To benefit ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

■ 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America PRCA Luncheon presented by RAM and PRCA. MGM Grand Convention Center. WNFR Luncheon with stock contractors, rodeo committees, rodeo impromptu questions by Miss Rodeo America Contestants. For more information, go to www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on the MRA Store.

■ 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: WPRA Awards Reception. South Point Grand Ballroom. Ticket required. 719-447-4627.

■ Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Part of Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

■ 1 p.m.: Permit Holder of Year Challenge, with live bucking horse sale. South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Tickets: South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com

■ 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public

Wrangler NFR In Arena Thomas &Mack Center

■ 6:45 p.m.: Opening, Road to Vegas; Anthem, Mark Wills.

■ 7 p.m.: First go-round.

Wrangler NFR After Dark

■ 6-6:30 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Countdown Show at MGM Grand. David Copperfield Theater. Free admission.

■ 6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission.

■ 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2016, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. The Mirage Race and Sports Book. Free admission/free concerts nightly. More information: www.Mirage.com/NFR.

■ 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. MGM Grand Convention Center. Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission. More information: www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

■ 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball. The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

■ 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver &Dan Miller. The Orleans Showroom. Re-cap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

■ 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen &Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission. Free concerts to follow each night. Aaron Watson (Dec. 1-4); Sierra Black (Dec. 5-6); Cody Johnson (Dec. 7-10).

Concerts

■ Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626/southpointcasino.com

■ Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com.

■ Terri Clark, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336/goldennugget.com

■ Casey Donahew Band and Taryn Papa, The Mirage, Race and Sports Book. 800-374-9000/mirage.com/NFR

■ LOCASH and Kevin Fowler, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

■ Rob Staley, Treasure Island, Gilley’s. 702-894-7111/treasureisland.com

FRIDAY

Wrangler NFR 9-5

■ 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter &Outdoor Christmas Expo. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

■ 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Pageant. Fashion Show Luncheon presented by Wrangler. MGM Grand Convention Center, Gold Buckle Zone. Ticket required. Doors open 11:15 a.m. More information: www.missrodeoamerica.com, click on the MRA Store

■ Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Part of Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

■ Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Steer Wrestlers. Cowboy Christmas, Rodeo Way presented by Lucas Oil. Free admission/open to the public. First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

■ 1 p.m.: Stace Smith World Futurity Bronc Finale. South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Featuring top 4- and 5-year saddle bronc horses in North America. Tickets: South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com.

■ 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public

Wrangler NFR In Arena Thomas &Mack Center

■ 6:45 p.m.: Opening, Madison MacDonald and Bobby Kerr; Anthem, Clay Walker

■ 7 p.m.: Second go-round.

Wrangler NFR After Dark

■ 6-6:30 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Countdown Show at MGM Grand. David Copperfield Theater. Free admission.

■ 6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission.

■ 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2016, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. The Mirage Race and Sports Book. Free admission/free concerts nightly. More information: www.Mirage.com/NFR.

■ 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. MGM Grand Convention Center. Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission. More information: www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

■ 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball. The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

■ 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver &Dan Miller. The Orleans Showroom. Re-cap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

■ 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen &Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission. Free concerts to follow each night. Aaron Watson (Dec. 1-4); Sierra Black (Dec. 5-6); Cody Johnson (Dec. 7-10).

Concerts

■ Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626/southpointcasino.com

■ Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com.

■ Bill Engvall, Treasure Island. 866-712-9308/treasureisland.com

■ Kevin Fowler and LOCASH, The Mirage Race &Sports Book. 800-374-9000/mirage.com/NFR.

■ Clay Walker, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com/NFR.

■ Mark Wills, Hard Rock Hotel, Vinyl. 855-900-7625/hardrockhotel.com.

■ Alabama, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003/ cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

■ Lynyrd Skynyrd, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336/goldennugget.com.

■ Reba, Brooks &Dunn, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 888-929-7849/caesarspalace.com.

■ Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre. 800-963-9634/mirage.com.

■ George Strait, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600/t-mobilearena.com.

■ Josh Turner, The Orleans Showroom. 702-284-7777/boydgamingevents.com.

■ Rob Staley, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111/treasureisland.com.

■ Sam Riddle, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777/silvertoncasino.com.