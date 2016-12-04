WNFR first timer Ryder Wright continues dominance

Ryder Wright’s domination continued Saturday during the third night of competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wright, an 18-year-old competing in his first NFR, took first in saddle bronc riding for the third straight night, beating out, among others, numerous family members including his father, brother and uncles and bringing his total three-day earnings to $88,692.31.

Wright’s performances have him now second in the world standings behind just Jacobs Crawley, last year’s world champion. He came in 14th.

“It’s crazy,” Wright said. “I couldn’t even tell you where I thought I’d be.”

Dustin Bird maintained his hold on the All-Around lead, though brothers Riley and Brady Minor tied with Matt Sherwood and Quinn Kesler for first in the go-round.

It was an off-night for All-Around leaders Bird and Russell Cordoza, who took a no-time. Though Bird is still first in the All-Around, steer wrestler Clayton Hass, who tied for fifth in his event, moved into second place Saturday.

Cardoza, Junior Nogueira and Josh Peek round out the All-Around top five after the third go-round.

Other winners Saturday include Tanner Aus and Clayton Biglow, who tied for first in the third bareback riding go-round, both posting an 88.0, and Tyler Waguespack and J.D. Struxness who tied at 3.90 seconds in steer wrestling.

Cade Swor and Hunter Herrin tied for first in tie-down roping, at 7 seconds.

Lisa Lockhart finished first in the third barrel racing go-round at 13.72 seconds while Shane Proctor was the night’s top bull rider, posting a 91.0.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @BetsyHelfand