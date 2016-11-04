Posted Updated 

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_copy_pbr_110316cs_002_7234125.jpgBuy Photo
Shane Procter rides Garbor's Ghost while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_023_7234125.jpg
Zane Cook is bucked off by &quot;Air Time&quot; while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_022_7234125.jpg
Luis Blanco reacts after riding &quot;TLW's Big Cat&quot; to a score of 85.50 during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_021_7234125.jpg
Ty Pozzobon rides Big Cat while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_020_7234125.jpg
Dakota Butter is knocked off by &quot;Slinger Jr.&quot; while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_019_7234125.jpg
Jorge Valdivieso rides &quot;Hammer It Again&quot; while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_018_7234125.jpg
Rubens Barbosa celebrates after riding &quot;Wicked&quot; to a score of 89.00 while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_017_7234125.jpg
Wallace Vieira de Oliveira is bucked off while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_016_7234125.jpg
Marco Antonio Eguchi is trampled by &quot;Seven Dust&quot; during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_015_7234125.jpg
Stormy Wing is thrown to the ground by &quot;Brutus&quot; while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_014_7234125.jpg
Derek Kolbaba reacts after being bucked off during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_013_7234125.jpg
&quot;Bad Touch&quot; bucks off Robson Palermo while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_012_7234125.jpg
Gage Gay is thrown off of &quot;Buck Benny&quot; while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_011_7234125.jpg
Silvano Alves rides &quot;Red Rover&quot; while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_010_7234125.jpg
Denver Barbosa celebrates while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_009_7234125.jpg
Rubens Barbosa rides &quot;Wicked&quot; to a score of 89.00 while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_008_7234125.jpg
Chase Outlaw rides &quot;Magic Train&quot; while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_007_7234125.jpg
Marco Antonio Eguchi is knocked off of &quot;Seven Dust&quot; moments before being trampled while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_006_7234125.jpg
Jess Lockwood rides Hou's Lockwood while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_002_7234125.jpg
Shane Procter rides Garbor's Ghost while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_004_7234125.jpg
Shane Procter walks out after getting bucked off by Garbor's Ghost during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_001_7234125.jpg
Shane Procter rides Garbor's Ghost while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_003_7234125.jpg
Shane Procter rides Garbor's Ghost while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Bull rider Shane Proctor juggles hectic schedule

web1_pbr_110316cs_005_7234125.jpg
Shane Procter rides Garbor's Ghost while competing during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

As many Americans were preparing for a relaxing Fourth of July weekend, Shane Proctor was in the midst of one of the most hectic weekends of his year.

On July 2, he rode in Utah. Then he spent the whole night driving to Greeley, Colorado.

He hit a rodeo there at 1 p.m., drove as fast as he could to the airport, took a private jet to Red Lodge, Montana, then drove straight from the rodeo there to another one in Cody, Wyoming, another hour in the car.

The next day, he rode in St. Paul, Oregon, and Molalla, Oregon.

Over the course of the year, Proctor probably rides more than any other competitor, as he competes in the PBR and PRCA.

He was the only rider to qualify for the PBR World Finals and National Finals Rodeo, which will be in December at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is the fourth time he’s qualified for both in the same year, the eighth time he’s qualified for the World Finals and fifth time he’s qualified for the NFR.

“When I first started, I went strictly PBR, and then when I was 25, I was watching on TV and I was like, ‘Well, I think I can work at both,’ so I started working at both and making it work,” Proctor said.

That makes for a hectic schedule for the 31-year-old rider from Grand Coulee, Washington.

 

He estimates that in the past 10 years, only three or four riders have qualified for both in the same year.

But by now, Proctor is an old pro at that. He said he’s been doing it for so long that he has the schedule down to a science.

“It’s a really strenuous schedule to uphold. You have to get on a lot of bulls,” Proctor said. “The biggest part is the traveling, the timing, trying to get big rodeos, working them in (with the) Built Ford Toughs. A lot of those rodeos don’t buck their best bulls on the days that I need to enter, and so I have to go and make the most out of something little.”

Planning his feverish schedule starts with Built Ford Tough events.

“I know the Built Ford Tough schedule, and so I strictly go down and I start crossing off those days,” Proctor said. “That’s my first priority, and then from there, I start working everything in. … Most of the summer I spend driving. In the winter, I spend flying, just because it’s such a hectic schedule.”

Proctor had a two-month break from the Built Ford Tough Series events in the summer, but while most of his competition was off, he was running around the country.

“The two-month break in the summer, I usually rodeo Monday through Thursday,” Proctor said. “I really have to go hard during the summer when the guys up here are on break. I have to go even harder, and I don’t have many chances to miss. Where most guys will go to 120 (PRCA) rodeos, I’ll go to 50 rodeos and try to make it in the same short amount of time. ”

Proctor is 11th in the PBR standings. Entering the World Finals, he had made $203,781.66. He was bucked off Wednesday and Thursday.

He’s 15th in the PRCA bull riding standings, having made $80,300.48 in competition.

Bull riders have to cover their own travel and are not salaried, so a decent amount of that money has gone toward Proctor’s travel expenses. But he looks at it as an investment.

“In Sin City terms, I’m gambling on myself to win. I’m gambling on putting this much money on a plane or this much money in diesel, and I’m gambling on making that much back or more,” Proctor said. “We’re just professional gamblers. We gamble on the way we ride and how much faith we have in ourselves.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @BetsyHelfand

 